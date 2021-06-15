Looking Back – June 16, 2021

June 18, 1891
As the season advances mining matters are becoming more active and prospectors are searching the mountains hunting for new claims. Fresh discoveries are constantly reported and developments are being made which will greatly increase the output of the present year over that of 1890. The results so far have been very gratifying, leading to an increased number of miners and capitalists taking a tour of the various mining camps. Some idea of the rush to the mines can be informed when it is learned that the proprietor of the new hotel at Mineral City, Mr. Fortier, has within a month from opening, been offered $3000 for a half interest in his enterprise.
June 15, 1911
Yes, they played ball and while it was not the kind of ball usually played by the “white sox” of Chicago, still we cannot expect to always win. Baseball is one of the best advertising mediums a city can have and the fact that a game is now and then lost should not prove a source of discouragement although it may be disappointing.
June 16, 1921
Poor shooting on the part of a bootlegger is the only reason Anacortes hasn’t a new marshal this week, and poor shooting on the part of the marshal is the only reason there hasn’t been a bootlegger funeral in the city. So far as known it was the marshal who got the worst of the pistol duel, having his knuckles marked up by a bullet, while the booze peddler got away with a whole skin and a sack of booze.
June 18, 1931
All gambling devices, punch boards, candy and merchandise boards will be cleared out of Anacortes in one big cleanup starting today, Police Chief Al Sellenthin announced this morning as he dictated written warnings to all pool rooms, cigar stores, confectioneries, restaurants, and groceries.
“No arrests will be made,” Sellenthin said, “unless the owners of these establishments fail to cooperate with me in enforcing the city ordinance and state law prohibiting these devices.”
June 19, 1941
Establishment of a recreation center for young people in the building adjoining Harry’s Super Creamed store at the corner of 20th street and Commercial was announced this week by Harry Davis, proprietor.
Mr. Davis announced that he is readying the remodeled building next to him and installing a dance floor, booth and other recreational devices.
A large automatic music box will be installed and persons coming into the store may go into the recreation room to dance, listen to music or amuse themselves at other devices.
June 14, 1951
Like almost any woman whose husband would drag home an eleven-foot octopus, Mrs. Ira Cleveland had her objections to cooking the tentacles of the subdued, but nonetheless, unbecoming catch when it was laid at her feet early this week.
The problems of preparing such a dish may seem forbidding to one of less persistent nature, but to Ira Cleveland, it’s a mere nothing once you get it in the boat.
Cleveland had to overrule his wife, and get a few culinary tips from Mrs. Frank Barcott, but the new City Councilman had a devil fish on his hands and was determined to make a good thing of it.
June 15, 1961
Members of ILWU Local 3, Cannery Workers and Tendermen will vote Monday on a “package offer” presented to them by packers during a negotiating session last night at Anacortes City Hall.
All members of the Local are urged to attend the Monday meeting, scheduled at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Attending last night’s negotiating session were union representatives and cannerymen from Blaine, Bellingham, LaConner and Anacortes. Mrs. Val Conquest represented local cannery workers and Warren Davis the tendermen.
In Anacortes ILWU cannery workers are employed by Fishermen’s Packing Corp.
June 17, 1971
Ray Carpenter, president of the Anacortes Jaycees today warned area residents “don’t be alarmed if you see a herd of elephants on Sunday, June 27.
“It will be circus day in Anacortes,” he explained. “We’re bringing the Carson & Barnes Five Ring Wild Animal Circus into Anacortes because we feel that the residents of Anacortes deserve to see the very finest in circus entertainment right here at home.” The Carson & Barnes Circus is said to be the world’s largest wild animal circus.
June 17, 1981
Approval of a $15 million marina project at Weaverling Spit on Fidalgo bay was given last Wednesday by the Anacortes Planning Commission.
An audience of between 80 and 90 persons attended the 7:30 p.m. opening of a continued public hearing on the matter, but dwindled to less than half that number 12:20 a.m. Thursday – the time of the commission’s decision.
