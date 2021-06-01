June 4, 1891
Mr. C. B. Lambon, land commissioner of the Northern Pacific at St. Paul, who was in Anacortes Friday, reports emigration from the eastern states to this section as increasing.
The number of inquiries received at the land office of the company in St. Paul, he says, is larger than it has been at the same period of time of any year in the past. Inquiries are piling into his office at the rate of a couple of hundred or more daily about the state of Washington.
June 1, 1911
Col. A. W. Wakefield, of Bellingham, father of Capt. Lee H. Wakefield of Anacortes, was the guest of General Emory post G. A. R. last Sunday and attended the memorial services with them. He was introduced to the G. A. R. by Col. T. P. Edens who announced him as “a captured rebel officer” who he had been chasing for forty-seven years and finally succeeded in capturing.
It is strange at times what a small world this is after all, for on April 9, 1864, Col. Wakefield who was nothing but a mere boy himself, was in command of a Confederate regiment of reckless boys, met private T. P. Edens, Company E, 24th Missouri Volunteers on detached duty, in one of the hottest contests during the war, out of thirteen general engagements, lasting from one until seven o’clock in the afternoon, when the rebels gave up the field to the Federals. The two soldier boys did not meet again until last Saturday, when they met on the streets of Anacortes. Mr. Edens at once extended an invitation to Mr. Wakefield to turn out with the “boys in blue” on Sunday which he readily did.
June 2, 1921
Slipping from the footboard of the locomotive while shifting a car at noon Tuesday, F. B. McMillan, brakeman on the passenger arriving here at 12:10 had a foot badly crushed, the wheels passing over a portion of the member.
At the Anacortes Hospital Drs. Brooks and Frost removed all the toes save the great one, and the whole side of his foot.
Mr. McMillan’s home is in Rockport, his wife coming down Tuesday evening to join him here.
June 4, 1931
Mrs. Will C. Raddatz won first prize on her rug at the rug show held under the auspices of the Post Intelligencer at Frederick & Nelson’s store in Seattle this week.
In speaking of the prize winners over the radio KOMO Wednesday noon, Prudence Penney of the P-I said:
“There is no question whatever over the first prize winner for Mrs. W. C. Raddatz’s rug was most outstandingly beautiful, original in color, treatment and design.” She also commented on the fact that when Mrs. Raddatz was about half way through with her rug, the burlap on which she was working went bad, and she had to start her rug all over. She did not see how anyone could have gone on in the face of such a disappointment.
June 5, 1941
WPA crews are working this week on the southside Commercial avenue putting in a drainage system for the street. The project will be run down to 11th street announces the city engineer.
When a proper drainage system has been installed to take care of the water that comes down the street during heavy rains concrete curbs and gutters will be built by the workmen thruout the length of the south side.
May 31, 1951
The body of an Ault Field sailor, later identified as that of Augustus Benjamin, 23, was discovered on Guemes Island late Tuesday afternoon near the H. C. Barney summer home at West Beach.
Benjamin had been reported missing from his base since early May. Cause of death was listed as “accidental drowning,” pending further investigation by Whidbey Island authorities.
June 1, 1961
They’re blasting a road through the rock just 107 miles to the east of Anacortes. There, above the waters of Ross Lake, work on the North Cross-State Highway is progressing.
This road could be of great importance to Anacortes, according to Sid Berglund, long-time member and past president of the North Cross-State Highway Association.
It will be…IF.
The IF Berglund sees is this community’s ability to go after those benefits which he feels can accrue to it from opening up of the norther third of the state by the long-sought Cascade crossing.
The road builders will reach Thunder Creek Basin by this fall. This will release a portion of the estimated 90,000,000 board feet of timber per year to be brought out under the Forest Service’s program of sustained yield, Berglund said.
June 3, 1971
The Washington State Department of Ecology Monday announced a $15,000 fine was levied against Puget Sound Tug and Barge Company for its part in the April 26 oil spill at the Texaco Oil Company dock on March’s Point.
The fine is the largest oil spill fine ever imposed in the State of Washington.
In addition to the $15,000 cash fine, the company is also responsible for all costs of the spill clean-up and for the assessments of spill caused environmental damage.
June 3, 1981
The Anacortes Community Forest Land Management Plan (ACFL) was formally adopted Monday by the Anacortes City Council, thus marking a milestone in the city’s approach to the more than 2,000 acres of former watershed lands.
Monday’s action establishes the first formal management plan ever adopted for the community lands, despite various efforts since 1975.
