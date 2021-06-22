June 25, 1891
There is more coal in the state of Washington than in all the Atlantic states combined. Workable veins of coal exist in eighteen counties in Washington, and cover an area of over 1,000,000 acres. Toward the development of this great source of wealth but little has been done and much remains to be done.
June 22, 1911
Just three months ago today (Thursday) W. R. Burke, one of the most progressive and best known shingle manufacturers lost the entire dry kiln at his mill on the south side by fire. The kiln contained 2,000,000 shingles at the time, including kiln valued between $8,000 and $10,000, covered by $5,000 worth of insurance.
Not losing heart, however, Mr. Burke immediately set to work and after clearing away the rubbish left by the conflagration, began erecting a new kiln, this time out of brick, on a new concrete base, and which was thoroughly fireproof.
June 23, 1921
In one of the best contests witnessed this year the Swinomish Indians defeated the Anacortes Eagles Friday evening last by the close score of 7 to 6. In the first inning the Eagles put over four scores, and it looked as though the (baseball) game would be a walk away for them, but this was not to be their fate for in the third the Indians put over two scores after putting one over in the first. Again in the fourth they put over one run, tieing the score. Again in the first half of the sixth the Indians slugged out two more scores, giving them a two run lead over the Eagles.
June 25, 1931
Firemen were roused from slumbers at 2 a.m. Monday to fight a fire that completely destroyed the three-room home of H. Page on Thirty-first and Q streets.
The Page family along with several guests left the home about an hour before the blaze started, and returned to find it in a mass of flames. Cigarettes, it is believed by Page, started the fire. Insurance totaling $1,400 was carried out by Page.
The lack of a fire hydrant from which to secure water made it impossible for the firemen to extinguish the blaze. They worked for nearly an hour, using chemicals and the water pump on the truck.
June 26, 1941
Brilliant new set pieces and aerial bombardments, many being exhibited for the first time, will be seen here during the pyrotechnic display sponsored by the Shell Oil Company, Incorporated as a feature of the Anacortes Marineers’ Pageant.
The new display is titled “Grand Salute to America,” and is loaded with color and novelty from start to finish.
June 22, 1961
Texaco employees returned to work at the start of the swing shift at 4 p.m. today, representatives of the company and the Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers union announced.
…Approximately 200 of the union’s workers refused Monday to cross picket lines set up by the National Maritime Union as a part of the national maritime strike.
The NMU, which does not represent employees at the plant, picketed in mass Monday, but was limited to two pickets Tuesday by order of Superior Court Judge Charles Stafford.
June 24, 1971
Sorb-oil, a new product to be produced here in Anacortes, may be the first really giant step towards taming oil spills and the ensuing damage to sea life. The company itself, Innova Corp., is primarily interested in environment.
The board of directors includes Dr. Dixy Lee Ray, director of the Pacific Science Center and a leading authority in oceanography and marine biology.
The new plant is expected to employ six people to begin production locally.
June 24, 1981
The State of Washington, which not long ago threatened shutdown of the international ferry run from Anacortes to Sidney, B.C., is now pushing hard for its continued success.
From now through July, Washington State Ferries is promoting the run with a series of advertisements on about 10 Seattle-area radio stations.
The radio spots, taped about two weeks ago, feature random comments from passengers on the run. The advertisements also describe the scenic beauty of the San Juan Islands and the run’s competitive price in taking tourists to Vancouver Island and the Victoria area.
