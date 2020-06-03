June 3, 1920
Anacortes City Council is again shy one member, and it is short not because of leave of absence. L.H. Gibbons, councilman from the Second ward, is not like the old guard, which dies but never resigns. He was not of the old guard. He resigned. His resignation was presented Tuesday night and accepted. No reason was given for the resignation, but Mr. Gibbons is employed on a night shift and found that he could not properly look after the interests of the city and so retires. Nothing was said in council about a successor.
June 5, 1930
Tuesday, June 3, 1930, will remain a significant date in Anacortes history, as it witnessed the first merchant marine use of Cap Sante waterway by deep sea vessels, with the entrance of the big power tug General Wilson of the Shell Oil Co. of California into the new 150-foot channel of the waterway, towing the big 50,000 gallon tanker barge and tying up at the Port dock at the extreme shore end of the waterway at 5 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.
June 6, 1940
Due to needs which have gone far beyond first expectations the Red Cross War Relief Quota for Anacortes originally set for $500 has now been doubled making a quota now of $1,000 in line with the raising of the national war relief quota from $10,000,000 to $20,000,000.
L.E. Stearns, local Red Cross chairman, received word this week of the raise in quota. While no concerted drive will be made to collect this additional amount the committees working on the War Relief Drive here wish to make it clear that they will accept and appreciate all further donations toward the new quota that can be made here.
June 1, 1950
Negotiations were completed last week for the sale of the Anacortes American by Owner-Publisher Cornelius Root. The American, operated by Root since 1939, will be published by Wallie Funk, lifelong Anacortes resident, and John Webber, formerly of Seattle.
Funk and Webber begin publication with the current issue and will continue weekly news production for the present time. They will also offer job printing service to the community. A 1941 graduate of Anacortes High School, Funk received his degree from the University of Washington Journalism School in 1948.
June 2, 1960
Anacortes Veneer will continue to produce plywood at “optimum capacity,” while meeting competitive prices which are the lowest the industry has seen since World War II, plant manager Tom Bentley said today.
Bentley pointed to “temporary overproduction” in what has been the nation’s fastest growing industry, as a major cause of a $15 per thousand dip in the plywood market from last year’s prices.
“We plan to do everything we can to reduce costs to meet competition,” Bentley said. “We do not anticipate any immediate changes in our wage structure, operations or personnel.”
June 4, 1970
The Anacortes City Council very quickly and orderly ran through its agenda which included appointments, requests for funds from the Youth Commission and Arts and Crafts Group and communications. The city manager was not present at the Tuesday meeting.
The expected official resignation of City Manager Earl Diller at Tuesday night’s Anacortes City Council meeting did not materialize as expected, Mayor Jim Rice, in answer to the question from the Anacortes American, stated that the council didn’t have a resignation from Diller. The City Manager was not present.
The Youth Commission requested a fund of $300 to $500 for its projects which include the coffee shop, youth and parents workshops and its employment agency.
June 4, 1980
A revised proposal for transit service for Anacortes and Fidalgo Island now calls for buses approximately on the half-hour.
Ian Munce of the Skagit Regional Public Transportation Benefit Area (the agency through which a transit plan is to be resubmitted to voters this fall) said half-hour service is now planned during specified hours on the Anacortes in-city route and the Anacortes-March’s Point route which ties to other country communities.
Hours for such service would be between 6 and 9 a.m. and 4 and 7 p.m.
