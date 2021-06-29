July 2, 1891
The people of Anacortes will be furnished a rare treat on the Fourth. The committee having the celebration in charge have worked hard and well towards providing a fund of enjoyment which will satisfy the most exacting taste, and its members deserve the fullest gratitude and appreciation of the public.
June 29, 1911
The new Great Northern depot is completed and occupied, and it is a dandy. The contract for the new building was taken by H. Chase of Seattle, while J. D. Broderick had charge of construction. The structure is 32x150 feet in dimensions and is located on R avenue, between Sixth and Seventh streets.
June 30, 1921
Some time early in the week the dolphin holding the landing stage at the Fidalgo landing of the Guemes ferry was knocked out by some tug, and for some time the old landing had to be used until the dolphin could be redriven by Lowman’s piledriver.
July 2, 1931
July 1 has come and gone, and Skagit river water has not reached Anacortes.
Despite a crew more than doubled in the past two weeks by contractors vainly striving to complete the huge project by the promised date, water from the Skagit is still in the offing. Just how far, well, nobody knows.
Any tenseness that existed because the city was pledged to be able to supply 1,800,000 cubic feet of water a day to the pulp mill by July 1 disappeared Wednesday when the new industrial main was completed and water was flowing from Whistle Lake. This means, however, the installation of another pump to supply the lake water.
July 3, 1941
Thirty-six entrees in the 1941 Anacortes Salmon Derby have been received by the Brown Lantern and Crouder’s up to date according to word released this week by Axel Jorgerson of the Brown Lantern.
Topping the list entered in the annual Anacortes derby is a 34-pound 7-ounce salmon caught by Lloyd Jenkins.
Three women are numbered among those who are now qualified in the derby.
June 28, 1961
A strange mixture of the past and present was featured early this afternoon on the streets of Anacortes. Escorted into town by two modern motorcycles were approximately 100 antique automobiles which are participants in the Annual National Tour of the Horseless Carriage Club of America.
The first car to arrive in the city was a black 1912 Kissel Kar owned by S. H. Cooper of Reno, Nevada. Mr. Cooper and his wife explained above the roar of the antique engine that his car has a cruising speed of 45 miles per hour and will run about 15 miles to the gallon.
Describing his vehicle as “the thing that put America on wheels” was Omer Jacobson who was accompanied by his small son Jimmy, gaily dressed in the style of that ancient era when the automobile was treated with mingled awe and fear.
Jacobson’s 1915 Model T Ford which has covered several tours around the Northwest and in Nevada, will travel at the almost unheard of speed of 35 miles per hour. Mr. Jacobson estimated the value of his car at $1500 and explained that several of the touring vehicles are worth up to $10,000.
July 1, 1971
Texaco and United Transportation have been named defendants in a federal suit seeking to recover $65,000 which the government says it spent to clean up the April 26 oil spill in Guemes Channel.
U. S. Atty. Stan Pitkin has also asked that United Transportation pay $2,500 for alleged violation of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899. The government also asked that Texaco and United be prevented from transporting oil over Puget Sound waters till they have set up monitoring procedures and a detailed records system.
July 1, 1981
It won’t take a spot in the history books as did San Juan Island’s “Pig War.” But the war now under way in Anacortes might be called the “Pork War.”
That’s because one of the weapons used in this battle between Safeway and Thrifty Foods is the price of wieners.
The existence of a state of “war” was announced to the public last week in a mailed letter from Rocky Brunson, Anacortes manager of Thrifty Foods. As he put it, “We find ourselves in a good old-fashioned price war with our local Safeway competitor.”
In the letter, Thrifty Foods announced it would not only meet Safeway’s offer of a free food item each week for several weeks, but would double it. For example, Thrifty’s response to Safeway’s coupon special last week was “(we’ll give you a package of meat franks free; plus we’ll give you one more package of meat franks – free!”
