Looking Back – March 17, 2021

March 19, 1891
Within two weeks the cars of the Anacortes and Fidalgo City Electric Motor railroad will be running over the line from one end of the island to the other. The entire road during the past week has been a scene of the greatest activity, and between forty and sixty electricians have been at work night and day since Monday morning in putting in the poles and wires.
March 16, 1911
The frame dry kiln of the shingle mill at the head of Fidalgo bay, owned by W. W. Griffin, burned to the ground Friday morning. It contained $100.00 worth of shingles, there being no insurance on either the kiln or contents.
March 17, 1921
It was announced this week that a standard rig from one of the flivvered wells of Grays Harbor had been purchased by those interests that secured the Guemes Island leases, and with which the operators on Samish island are closely allied, and that a couple of weeks or a month and we will see the rig erected on Guemes and a hole being drilled to see if the earth’s interior at this spot can spout oil.
March 19, 1931
The Deception Pass Bridge which would transform the second largest island in the United States into technical mainland and give its residents an uninterrupted connection with the rest of the northwest, is still a dram for Whidbey Islanders and those in adjacent communities who had hoped to see the dream realized by the twenty-second session of the Washington State Legislature.
March 15, 1951
Industrial activity in Anacortes was back to normal today after production stoppages and sluggish retail trade caused last week by the unseasonally heavy snowfalls, employment officials report.
March 16, 1961
Two of Commercial Avenue’s cherry trees have been destroyed by vandals. Police were called early this morning and told by a member of the shore patrol and Henry Biesheuvel of Anacortes that three men had been observed damaging the trees, located in front of the Anacortes Exchange.
March 18, 1971
Two new projects are on the drawing board at the Port of Anacortes. The Port Commission put its stamp of approval on a hangar for the airport and on paving specifications for the main roadway at the Cap Sante Boat Haven at its meeting last Thursday.
March 18, 1981
The growth of Anacortes city government employment has more than twice exceeded the rate of local population growth between 1973 and 1980, a study of city records show.
