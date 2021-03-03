March 5, 1891
The state of Washington and Vancouver, B.C., are now united by rail, and already the people of the latter city are promoting a scheme which has in view the construction of a line to Alaska. This would be an important link in the great inter-continental railway, and if carried to the Bering straits direct communication would be established with the Siberian Pacific road which has been surveyed by the Russian government.
March 2, 1911
The new steam turbine of the Anacortes Water company was given a trial run Sunday evening. The start was made shortly after 5 o’clock, in the presence of officers of the water company, the employees of the electrical department, C. H. Rattray, turbine expert for the General Electric company, and Dale Cunningham, oil expert of the Standard Oil Company.
March 3, 1921
Burglars Sunday night or early Monday morning forced an entrance into the Weaverling confectionery establishment and carried away about $75 worth of cigarettes and candy. The rear door was forced, after a window had been broke, allowing the miscreants to reach the back door of the establishment.
March 5, 1931
The attention of police was called to a house, which was wandering around on Sixth street loose from its moorings, and evidently looking for a new site, Thursday morning. The house is one that has rested on the P. A. F. dock for several years, and was formerly occupied by Fred Crowel and was being moved to a site on Twelfth street.
March 1, 1951
Walton Lumber Company employees were back at work this morning and Puget Sawmill will open tomorrow, ending the lumber strike which has halted the two mills since Monday. After a meeting yesterday afternoon in which the Lumbermen’s Industrial Relations Committee released members from their bargaining pact to deal separately with the union, mill operators and union representatives reached the agreement ending the three-day-old strike.
March 2, 1961
Philip McCracken of Guemes Island is to have a one-man exhibit of sculptures in wood, stone and metal at the Seattle Art Museum from March ninth through April sixth. Considered one of the most promising young artists in a region which has produced many well-known men, McCracken is a native son.
March 4, 1971
Up, Up, Up go costs of services, and Tuesday night the City Council added the compulsory garbage collection fees to the list in Anacortes. Before the month is over, it will be the water rates that will get a raise.
March 4, 1981
“I’ve already spent it,” 10-year-old Marya Willyard said of the $50 reward she received for turning over the $300 she found to the Anacortes Police Department. … As for Marya and her reward money – just how did she spend her $50? “On shoes and something else,” she said, then giggled.
