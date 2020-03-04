March 5, 1970 — TOURNEY FEVER — Anacortes this week is hosting the Northwest AA District Basketball Tourney and the crowds are expected to be overflowing and full of spirit as their teams work on the court for berths to the Regional Playoffs. Monday night the Anacortes fans had a lot to cheer about as the Seahawks in the first round of the tourney downed Lake Stevens 54-50 to move into the second round of action while Oak Harbor was knocked out of future action by Sedro-Woolley 60-53 in the second contest Monday.