March 4, 1920
The financial affairs of Anacortes show a marked improvement over last year. Only careful management and business-like methods could accomplish this, for which the officials are to be commended. The budget has been lived up to very carefully, although slightly exceeded, it is not a bad showing.
According to our method and understanding of the situation the available credit is $6,686.79, for all purposes, showing an increase of $38,818.43 over last year. …
The records are in most excellent shape, not an error being found.
A few ledger postings were left until this audit was made.
Mrs. Marion C. Watkinson is both treasurer and deputy clerk, performing all the work of both offices, besides being the head clerk of the Water Department.
March 6, 1930
In the demolishing of the buildings on the dock at the foot of Commercial, to make way for the new Port of Anacortes dock, memories of the old days are being brought back, in the wrecking of the old depot building, which was erected by the Seattle & Montana Railroad company in 1890.
The building has been occupied by the Island Belt Steamship company, and the Kelp-ine Coropration as offices for the past two years.
It has stood on the waterfront at the foot of Commercial ever since the ’90s and still retains its original coat of red railroad paint.
Many old timers can remember when the building was the depot, and many a ticket was purchased there.
March 7, 1940
Efforts by the city to pick up the remaining points necessary to secure a fifth place rating for the city of Anacortes with the Washington Survey and Rating Bureau, were urged this week by Fire Chief L. E. Snider.
Chief Snider, in a report to the city, said that if such a step could be taken it would mean an approximate saving of $18,000 per year to the insurance buying public of Anacortes.
March 5, 1970
Faced with the problem of working out a schedule for the high school without the aid of funds from a special levy has given Anacortes High School Principal Charles Williams many hours of extra work and a plan for the next school year if the April 7 levy should fail.
With the moving of the ninth grade to the high school, Williams is looking at a school enrollment of 750 against the present figure of 570 which makes his chore heavier.
In the present high school 28 teachers are conducting classrooms while in the 1970-71 school year if the levy fails only 20 will be employed.
March 5, 1980
The families of some striking Anacortes refinery workers took to the picket lines briefly Saturday morning in a show of support for the two-month-long walkout by the Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers Union (OCAW).
About 60 persons —wives and children of the refinery workers —marched peacefully from the main gate at Texaco to the truck stop on March’s Point Road and back. Quickly-fabricated cardboard signs were hoisted aloft.
The group was smaller than the 200 to 300 person predicted for the march by its planners.
