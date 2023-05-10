May 11, 1893
It is not often a steamboat wreck occurs in the vicinity of Anacortes, but what may prove a very serious one took place early yesterday morning on the reef at Bell Rocks. The steamer J. C. Brittain. with Captain A. D. Hennesay in charge, left Roche Harbor at twelve o'clock Tuesday night with a cargo of lime for Everett, and had safely passed through Thatcher pass, when in a heavy fog about four o‘clock yesterday morning she suddenly found herself in the midst of masses of kelp and immediately afterwards struck the partly submerged reef known as Bell Rocks.
Orders were given at once to back her, but she was hard upon the rocks and could not move. Water commenced pouring in her engine room and the vessel began to settle in the water until it was feared she would topple completely over, but after listing over considerably she remained stationary on the rocks. The crew then took to the boats, but were soon picked up by the tug Holyoke, which brought them to this city. The particulars of the accident were wired to the owners, and as soon as the steamer Success came in from her run to Friday Harbor she was engaged and proceeded to the scene of the wreck to render all the assistance in her power. It was thought that at high tide last night, by discharging part of the cargo, the vessel might be ﬂoated off the rocks and beached, but the attempt was unsuccessful, as she is squarely impaled on the reef, which protrudes up through her bottom.
May 7, 1903
Anacortes is to have a big iron works and foundry; this is an assured fact. All the necessary steps to secure the enterprise have been taken, for which the Anacortes Commercial Club is to be given due credit. At Tuesday night’s meeting of the club the subject was presented by Mr. L. J. Irwin, one of the companies which had recently located in Sedro-Woolley. The company having bought their site and already put up their building in the town up the valley, it was asked that this city furnish the equivalent here. This proposition was accepted at once by the Commercial club and R. P. Thomas and Win. Rodgers each subscribed $100 worth of lumber on the spot. The balance of the subsidy is now being raised...
May 18, 1913
Charles David and John Hammon are the names given by two pirates who were captured last week on Burrows island by federal officials. The men after their arrest were taken to Friday Harbor where they are awaiting trial. The men are suspected of living as members of an organized band of smugglers and pirates. Three caches at Friday Harbor, with alleged stolen and smuggled articles, were discovered. The arrested men are believed to have given fictitious names, though customs officials declare they know their real names. The pirates are believed to have been responsible for a number of launches disappearing among the San Juan islands.
May 10, 1923
Guemes is again to have telephone service after the instruments in forty homes on the island have been silent for nearly two years, since the cable was broken by the anchor of a drifting ship.
Tuesday a crew of men came over from Mt. Vernon and commenced dragging for the old cable, which later was picked up and landed. It will be ascertained if the cable can be patched and repaired, and if possible this will be done. If not a new cable will be laid.
A new agreement was made with the Guemes islanders recently, by which the residents will retain their own phones and lines, and rebuild them and keep them in repair, the Puget Sound Telephone company only supplying service for $12 a year for each instrument. The replacing of the cable will cost, it is estimated, some $5,000.
May 13, 1943
Skagit county is blossoming out in a big way, with any number of bulb fields in bloom along the highways. Some of the fields are at their best now, with the early spring flowers in bloom, tulips of every variety, shade and description, daffodils, narcissus and iris, not to mention numerous others.
These fields are a sight to behold, and already many Anacortes people (who have a gallon or two to spare) have taken the short jaunt to feast their eyes on the lovely scene.
May 7, 1953
The city council last night passed an ordinance vacating the property on which the new Port of Anacortes warehouse is to be built. The way is now cleared of the last obstacle to the $80,000 building program.
Meeting in special session called to give the green light to the construction, the council passed, the vacation ordinance covering Block 27 of the original plat of Anacortes and the portion of Railroad avenue lying between Commercial and Q.
The ordinance will take effect five days after its legal publication, set for tomorrow.
Construction of the new facilities is expected to start immediately. Port officials have commented that they intend to use the facilities this spring and summer if possible.
May 10, 1973
The new jumbo ferry, “Walla Walla", will be available to the Anacortes and Walla Walla Chambers of Commerce on May 30, it was learned Monday during a regular meeting of the chamber. The two groups will work together in planning a day which will include a formal dedication and perhaps a cruise on the vessel.
May 11, 1983
Five applications for permits to build and operate an Anacortes television station have boiled down to a single bid. Roy Mayhugh of Friday Harbor said he has combined his effort to get Channel 24 with another license bidder, Mt. Baker Broadcasting Co. of Tacoma.
May 12, 1993
Deception Pass State Park Rangers are repeating their plea to park visitors that they stick to marked trails, following a fatal accident Friday at the north end of the pass.
Jeffrey D. Cox, 21, of Oak Harbor, died at Island Hospital at about 2 a.m. Saturday morning, May 8, following his rescue Friday night at the popular state park, Skagit County Undersheriff Ron Panzero said.
Cox, a serviceman stationed at NAS Whidbey, was hiking with two friends at the park’s north end where several caves are located, Panzero said. There are no marked trails to the caves. Hikers use an unofficial, but well-worn, path to the caves.
