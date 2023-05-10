Looking Back – May 7, 1953

COMPLETELY EQUIPPED AND READY TO GO: Danny Colacino, 13, and Ernest Atterberry, 12, model Little League uniforms which will be standard equipment this summer for youngsters taking part in the program. A full Little League schedule, involving four teams of boys between the ages of nine and twelve, has been drawn up and actual play is expected to begin around June 1.

May 11, 1893

It is not often a steamboat wreck occurs in the vicinity of Anacortes, but what may prove a very serious one took place early yesterday morning on the reef at Bell Rocks. The steamer J. C. Brittain. with Captain A. D. Hennesay in charge, left Roche Harbor at twelve o'clock Tuesday night with a cargo of lime for Everett, and had safely passed through Thatcher pass, when in a heavy fog about four o‘clock yesterday morning she suddenly found herself in the midst of masses of kelp and immediately afterwards struck the partly submerged reef known as Bell Rocks.


