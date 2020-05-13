May 13, 1920
Anacortes will contribute its quota to the relief of suffering in the Near East, announces the committee in charge of the Armenian Relief campaign in this city. The committee is meeting encouraging responses to its appeal, and is assured that the amount required of this city will be reached by Saturday night when the campaign ends.
May 15, 1930
The new plan of financing and popularizing the work of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, recommended after a careful study of the subject by a committee composed of Fred D. Cartwright, Fred C. Werner and H. O. Davey at last Monday’s meeting, will come up for final consideration and action at the noon luncheon meeting to be held Monday, May 26. The committee recommended that the annual dues fee be reduced from the present $20 to $10 per member, thus enabling all business men and property owners large and small, to afford membership in the city’s business organization.
May 16, 1940
Ninety six Anacortes shingle employees will go back to work in the next few weeks at the two shingle mill plants of the former Western Shingle company according to announcements released this week. C. J. Foss manager of the Old Western Cedar mill said this week that a crew of men are now readying this plant for the start of operations in the near future. A new smoke stack and reconditioning of machinery is underway. When the mill resumes operations 48 men will be employed.
May 12, 1960
A variety of teaching and administrative changes were approved at last night’s school board meeting and six new teachers for next year were hired.
Also set is Don McKee, who will be architect for the upcoming Whitney School job. McKee, Anacortes architect, has done other school construction jobs here and was highly recommended by board members.
Another innovation will be 7th grade French beginning next year. Mrs. Han Swyter was okayed to teach the one hour daily course, which is an extension of this year’s 7th and 8th grade Spanish course. Mrs. Swyter, an expert linguist, can be employed to teach a one hour period without a regular state teaching certificate.
May 14, 1970
Working at trimming the school budget, the Anacortes School Board Monday morning cut non-certified staff by 46 per cent, reassigned principal positions, officially closed the Mt. Erie and Whitney schools, reduced class room hours for the students, and set a fee schedule in the district for the 1970-71 school year.
With the retirement of Arnell Johnson, principal of Fidalgo School, and the closure of Mt. Erie and Whitney Schools, the reassignment of principals for the 1970-71 school year was deemed necessary by the board.
May 14, 1980
The largest retail outlet in Anacortes business history opens to the public this Sunday at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The new Safeway “Super-Store” — 41,621 square feet in size, occupies the area bounded by 11th and 13th Streets and Commercial and Q Avenues.
It provides parking for 230 cars.
The 26th “Super-Store” in Safeway’s Seattle division, the building is almost 25,000 square feet larger in space than the old Safeway store at 9th and Commercial, which officially closes this Saturday evening.
The new Safeway adds 35 new jobs to the local area and will employ a total of 80 persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.