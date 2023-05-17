May 18, 1893
Next Tuesday and Wednesday, May 23 and 24, what promises to be one of the most popular excursions that ever left Anacortes, will start from the Union dock for Victoria to take in the queen's birthday celebration. The steamer Sehome has been chartered and will make the round trip on both days, arriving in Victoria in time for the yacht race on the 23rd and the sports on the 24th. The regatta will be the most elaborate ever witnessed on the Paciﬁc coast, sixty yachts having been entered for the race, and the program of sports is long and varied.
May 18, 1913
The Chamber of Commerce at its meeting Monday night formally launched an advertising campaign to induce capital to establish a foundry in Anacortes and an advertisement pointing out the advantages of Anacortes as a location for such an industry was ordered placed in "The Iron Age," the leading publication of the iron-making industry.
May 17, 1923
Travel on the Anacortes-Victoria auto ferry opened up well with the first day in service, on May 10, when 18 autos and 66 passengers were carried between Anacortes and Sidney, and a few from the islands to Anacortes. The next day there were but eight carried between the terminals, but one car came in from Roche Harbor, and the islanders are discovering the convenience of the service, for an auto party was taken from Roche Harbor to Orcas. The ferry on Saturday brought in nine cars and 32 passengers.
May 20, 1943
According to a telegram from Henry M. Jackson, member of Congress, to Cornelius Root, editor of The Anacortes American, the National Housing Agency has advised him of a program approved providing for the construction with public funds of eighty family housing units in Anacortes, There was no detail given or any time when the construction would start.
Also came word that the Navy Department has allotted additional funds for development of aviation facilities on Whidbey island at the air station of the seaplane area, including bulkhead dredging and filling, water supply system and distribution, sewage treatment plant and sewage system, electrical distribution system, telephone and fire and crash alarm system and roads and walks at land plane area, including water supply system and distribution system and drainage at a total cost of $1,269,420, also authorization for construction of celestial navigation training buildings costing $52,000.
May 14, 1953
The fate of kindergarten in Anacortes next year will be decided by a special millage election late in June, the school board announced today.
At a special meeting last night the board passed a resolution to submit to the voters the question of a three mill property levy to support kindergartens in the 1953-54 school year, No state money will be available for kindergartens next year—local funds are the possible means for their support. ... A total of 40 per cent of those who voted in the last local election, with 60 per cent voting affirmatively, will be needed to put through the three-mill levy.
May 16, 1963
If you were looking skyward on any one of several occasions late last week, chances are you're going to be in the movies.
You, a million trees, the glittering lakes of Fidalgo island and a good portion of the San Juans which were filmed for documentary purposes itinerant sky divers who drew area-wide attention during a series of leaps here through last Saturday.
The operation was under the direction of 22-year-old Leigh Hunt professional parachutist turned film maker, who brought eight Skydivers here for two possible movies.
One is a 15-minute documentary, filmed for 35 millimeter wide screen, illustrating skydiving as performed for the movie and television industries.
May 17, 1973
The Washington State General Services Administration plans to exercise its option to buy 21 acres of Port land at Shannon Point, Port of Anacortes Commissioners learned last Thursday night during its regular monthly session.
In 1971 the State purchased 50 acres at Shannon Point for $100,000, for use by the Marine Biology and Oceanography School of Western Washington State College, with an option to buy another 21 acres. The state will pay $42,000 for the land, Port Manager Robert Keller reported.
May 18, 1983
The 16th annual ‘‘Model United Nations’’ gets underway at Anacortes High School next Tuesday, May 24.
The mock council of the world's countries has become a tradition with Anacortes students — a tradition of hard work and study on topics in which they might not normally become so interested. This year the students, speaking as representatives of foreign countries, will debate such topics as nuclear arms control, pollution and conflict in the Middle East.
May 19, 1993
June Separovich knows that her late husband, Ray Separovich, would have liked the idea that The Lady of the Sea would someday stand at South Harbor Park watching over Fidalgo Bay.
Just days before he died in October 1991, Ray Separovich was preparing a letter of request, she said, asking the Port of Anacortes to consider placing the Lady of the Sea sculpture at the proposed park adjacent to the Cap Sante Boat Haven.
When Separovich died, progress on the sculpture project seemed to slow, until last week when the Port of Anacortes Board of Commissioners voted to approve the final $5,000 needed for the project and gave preliminary approval to locate the sculpture at South Harbor Park. Engineering and design work for the park nearly is finished and park construction is expected to begin next spring.
Intended as a memorial to those who waited for the return of loved ones from the sea, The Lady of the Sea was originally planned in 1988 by Separovich and supporters as a 60-foot sculpture that would have loomed over Cap Sante’s Lookout Point. However, controversy plagued the project early on, some opposing the placement of the statue at the city park’s unobstructed viewpoint.
