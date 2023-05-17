May 18, 1893

Next Tuesday and Wednesday, May 23 and 24, what promises to be one of the most popular excursions that ever left Anacortes, will start from the Union dock for Victoria to take in the queen's birthday celebration. The steamer Sehome has been chartered and will make the round trip on both days, arriving in Victoria in time for the yacht race on the 23rd and the sports on the 24th. The regatta will be the most elaborate ever witnessed on the Paciﬁc coast, sixty yachts having been entered for the race, and the program of sports is long and varied.


