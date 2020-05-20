May 20, 1920
Next week is “Commencement Week” in the life of our high school, a class of fifteen will be graduated, many of them no doubt will continue their schooling in other halls of learning while others will enter the fields of labor.
The baccalaureate sermon will be delivered Sunday evening at the Presbyterian church by the Rev. Mr. Leavitt, pastor of the Christian church.
May 22, 1930
With the hatching of 2,800 baby chicks next Sunday, and 1,800 in the following two weeks, J. C. Poyns of the Poyns Hatchery at March’s Point will complete a hatch of 28,000 baby chicks, all of which with the exception of 1,000 sent to a farm near Bellingham , will have been sold to poultrymen on Fidalgo Island.
Mr. Poyns has the largest hatchery on the island, producing three times as many baby chicks as any other hatchery on the island, and takes a keen interest in keeping his flock up to the highest standard.
He has been interested in chickens all his life, and always kept a small backyard flock, whenever possible.
May 23, 1940
A new ticket system will be used this year in the choosing of the Marineers’ Pageant Queen, it was announced Wednesday by Fred Guglomo, chairman of the queen committee.
The queen will be chosen by popular vote instead of ticket sales as has been done in former years. Queen candidates will be sponsored by the local merchants, which will also be a new feature in the history of the Marineer’s Pageant.
May 19, 1960
Last-minute details and a fervent hope for good weather end planning for Sunday’s international opening of the Ship Harbor ferry terminal.
While a band has not yet been officially secured, the city committee is sure enough of one to include it in the ceremony timetable.
A large crowd of Canadian officials and spectators are expected and two receptions are scheduled for visitors and townspeople.
May 21, 1970
The Grandview Cemetery will get a complete sprinkler system and the city will enter into a recreation program the Anacortes City Council decided Tuesday evening.
A bid of $8,124 plus tax submitted by Ted Antensen of Anacortes was accepted by the Council for the cemetery sprinkler project. A total of three bids were submitted.
May 21, 1980
Three prominent consulting firms will compete in coming weeks to conduct a feasibility study regarding a proposed convention center in Anacortes.
The three firms —Naramore, Bain, Brady and Johanson (NBBJ); Laventhol and Horwath (L&H); and Harris, Kerr, Forster and Co. (HKF) —were among four firms who submitted proposals for such a study to the Anacortes Convention Center Steering Committee.
The committee, meeting last Thursday, selected the three to send representatives to make presentations here between now and early June. The committee was appointed early this year by City Council to coordinate formal investigation of the convention center concept.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.