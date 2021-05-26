May 21, 1891
Tuesday, May 26, will be long remembered as the day upon which the first city council of Anacortes was organized and held its initial meeting. Through the courtesy of Mssrs Bennison, Lee & Co., in offering their office, the council had one of the most pleasant rooms in the city in which to hold their first meeting. Long before the mayor and councilmen appeared an expectant crowd of citizens gathered about the office and discussed the various questions to be voted upon.
May 25, 1911
Another new boat was launched at the Keesling Shipyards last Thursday evening, when the Setrocana slid into the waters of Puget Sound. The new boat was designed and built for the Porter Fish company and was christened by Miss Mildred Keesling who broke a bottle of champagne over her bow.
May 26, 1921
Complete elimination of Heart Lake from the city system, holding in reserve in case of fire, with water drawn wholly from Whistle Lake and a system of wells has been the plan of Superintendent Engineer Short, and this plan to be nearing consummation, it is likely that Heart Lake will be drawn upon for domestic purposes this summer.
May 28, 1931
In commenting on the park situation in Anacortes, following the submission of data to the U.S. Bureau of Statistics at Washington, D. C., which called for a report of the parks around Anacortes, the bureau made the following statement: “You are certainly to be congratulated on your foresight in acquiring such ample areas while the land is still available. It would be fortunate indeed if many other communities were to follow your example in this respect.”
May 29, 1941
The Mount Vernon Sea Scout ship the “Viking” was damaged while laying at the Standard Oil Dock in Anacortes Sunday when it was struck by the Victoria Ferry “Vashon.”
Three scouts were aboard at the time but no one was injured. Damage to the sea scout boat included the after part of the cabin and the loss of the rail on the starboard side.
Joe Henshaw, captain of the boat said that he had received permission to tie the scout boat at the Standard dock and that the ferry is coming in missed the slip and crashed against the boat.
May 31, 1951
Two-year-old Billy Mitchell suffered leg and head injuries Tuesday afternoon when he ran from in front of a parked car at 6th and Commercial and into the path of an automobile driven by Mrs. Roslind Hutcheson.
He was rushed immediately to the Anacortes hospital by Irvin Rydberg, who was at the scene of the accident. The child was reported this morning to be improving.
Witnesses corroborated Mrs. Hutcheson’s testimony that she was traveling slowly at the time the boy ran in front of her car. She was not held in connection with the accident.
Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell recently moved to Anacortes from Louisiana.
May 25, 1961
Wick Construction Co. of Seattle is the apparent low bidder on the new Anacortes hospital for Skagit County Hospital District No. 2.
Wick’s base bid is $515,600.
Work is expected to start almost immediately on the new building with a hoped-for date of completion by next spring.
May 27, 1971
“Anacortes Shipwreck Days and Swap Meet” became a reality Tuesday night when the City Council gave the Retail Merchants Committee of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce approval to close off three blocks to through traffic for the huge event planned July 8, 9 and 10.
The core of the three-day happening will be the rental of parking stalls to anyone with “flea market” or “garage sale” items to sell or swap.
May 27, 1981
Washington state’s three-day ferry employees walkout ended Friday night, thus enabling the annual Memorial Day pilgrimages to the San Juan Islands to proceed as usual.
A worker at Anacortes’ Ship Harbor terminal said the first run out to the islands occurred around 9 p.m. Friday.
Another official at the terminal said business picked up gradually through the weekend after the walkout was ended Friday evening.
The walkout, which began Tuesday evening, May 19, was initiated by the 140 members of the Marine Engineer’s Beneficial Association.
Their grievances concerned recent state legislation which they say adversely affects their collective bargaining rights.
The strike was triggered Tuesday night after Go. John Spellman allowed the legislation to become law.
