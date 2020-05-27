May 27, 1920
Completion of Causland Memorial park is under way and the work is being done under the direction of the Anacortes Elks, who have undertaken to raise the funds necessary to finish the memorial to Anacortes’ heroic dead. Much money has still to be raised for men and materials must be paid for, but the Elks are raising the money and the men are being paid and the material bills will be paid promptly.
For the past two weeks the park has been closed to the public while the shrubbery is being replanted and the flower beds laid out and planted. Careless pedestrians had, it was found, the habit of wandering all over the park regardless of paths to be trodden or shrubs or flowers that might lie in the paths.
May 29, 1930
Small crews of men are already busy building trails and bridges and establishing new telephone lines in the Mount Baker National Forest in Skagit and Whatcom counties, winding up the work unfinished under the current fiscal budget and preparatory for the 1930-1931 budget of $44,500 to become available on July 1, 1930, including $24,600 for trail extension and improvement, according to Supervisor L.B. Pagter.
In addition to the improvement and maintenance budget of $24,600 and trail maintenance budget of $8,500, there will be a general expense and salary budget of about $20,000; telephone line construction and maintenance, $3,990; $1,000 for a new firemen’s house on Dock butte, and another on Nacas ridge for $400; a new lookout house at Circle creek for $1,000; for maintenance of five ranger stations, $200; repairs to dispatcher’s house on Sauk mountain $150, and to the ranger cabin on Lookout mountain $100, with $100 for lookout house protection.
Ranger Tommy Thompson has a crew of five men at work in the Marblemount district.
May 30, 1940
When Anacortes goes under the dial telephone system which is expected to be in full operation here by February 1 of next year there will be no increase in rates to customers, according to an announcement made this week by Roy Dalton of Everett, West Coast Telephone Manager.
… Dial telephone service offers features which will improve Anacortes telephone service according to Mr. Dalton. It not only is designed to give fast uniform and dependable service 24 hours a day but also to meet the unusual requirements which arise daily in a city the size of Anacortes. Ringing will be automatic. That is, the called party’s bell will continue to ring until he answers or until the calling party hangs up his receiver.
May 26, 1960
Anacortes Veneer, caught with the rest of the plywood industry in the lowest price turn since World War II, is meeting current prices “on the new reduced levels,” said Manager Tom Bentley today.
“We have several alternate plans under study depending on whether the conditions are long-term or short-term,” he said.
Bentley added no wage cuts or lay-offs are contemplated.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports two Oregon firms have announced they are shutting down mills because of a glutted market and low prices.
The first announcements came from the Evans Products Co., which said its mill at Coos Bay will close Friday. Other mills in the Coos Bay area were reported considering similar action.
May 28, 1970
The Anacortes School Board cleared two big hurdles Monday evening in preparation for the 1970-71 school year. They accepted a preliminary budget and approved a contract with its certificated employees.
The preliminary budget, which will be modified and finalized in October, is for the fiscal year ending June 30, 1971. The revenues and expenditures on the budget total $1,568,622. The planned revenues are local taxes $582,622; county administered funds $75,100; State funds $825,742; Federal funds $34,475; local non-tax revenue receipts $15,450, and local non-revenue receipts $34,850.
May 28, 1980
Drainage and mudslide problems in the Similk Highlands area are “worse than we thought” according to Skagit County Commissioner Jerry Mansfield, and will require closer inspection by the county.
Mansfield made his comments Thursday —two days after the county commissioners postponed action on the proposed plat of Similk Highlands Division II. That plat was the subject of a public hearing by the county May 20.
Because of conflicting reports of problems surrounding the project, Mansfield had requested that a decision be put off until he had a chance to survey the project area personally.
