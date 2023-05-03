Looking Back – May 2, 1963
SCREEN GOING UP – The superstructure which will support the screen for Summit Park's soon-to-open drive-in theater is pictured as it was being raised there late last week. The screen will be mounted on the supports which were put in place by a crane and the corps of workmen at the theater site east of the Similk Beach golf course.

May 4, 1893

Herd Bros. have commenced running the steamer Jeannette as a ferry between this city and Bayview. The Jeannette is a trim little craft with accommodations for ﬁfteen passengers and will run on tide to and from Bayview, arriving here in the forenoon and leaving in the afternoon. The fare is 50 cents one way and 75 cents for the round trip, and the steamer runs every day except Sunday. It is also the intention during the summer to run excursions to Bayview, Edison and Samish, and the boat will also be at the disposal of camping or picnic parties desiring to go to any of the islands in the neighborhood.


