SCREEN GOING UP – The superstructure which will support the screen for Summit Park's soon-to-open drive-in theater is pictured as it was being raised there late last week. The screen will be mounted on the supports which were put in place by a crane and the corps of workmen at the theater site east of the Similk Beach golf course.
Herd Bros. have commenced running the steamer Jeannette as a ferry between this city and Bayview. The Jeannette is a trim little craft with accommodations for ﬁfteen passengers and will run on tide to and from Bayview, arriving here in the forenoon and leaving in the afternoon. The fare is 50 cents one way and 75 cents for the round trip, and the steamer runs every day except Sunday. It is also the intention during the summer to run excursions to Bayview, Edison and Samish, and the boat will also be at the disposal of camping or picnic parties desiring to go to any of the islands in the neighborhood.
April 30, 1903
A daring attempt was made last Sunday night to burglarize the Anacortes Mercantile Company's store, and but for the enthusiastic manner in which Marshal Rowland and Deputy Devine took part in the game, there is little doubt the thief would have escaped with all the goods he could carry. Whether an attempt on the big safe was contemplated the captured man will not say, but it is not thought likely, as no tools suitable for safe cracking were found by the ofﬁcers.
May 1, 1913
Anacortes is to be the headquarters for a new branch of the ﬁshing industry this summer if the halibut catch comes up to all expectations. Harbormaster C. A. Norton, on a scale of considerable importance, has started to put Anacortes on the halibut fishing map.
With her deck loaded with dories, ﬁshing gear and bait, Norton's halibut schooner McKinley left the Commercial avenue wharf at midnight Sunday for her maiden fishing cruise up the inside passage to Alaska. The craft has been pronounced by experts to be the pride of the Puget sound halibut fleet and is the best vessel engaged in that line of ﬁshing. Her home port is Anacortes.
May 3, 1923
Saying that the March's point site for the proposed Yoemen's colony home for orphans and dependents would be visited by the scenic engineers and committee to finally select a site and that the Anacortes offering would be given consideration at this time, the delegation of Yoemen officials and their wives left Sunday afternoon for Hollywood where they inspected the last site offered on the coast. The party had driven clear around the point and President Frink and his colleagues expressed themselves.
May 6, 1943
Anacortes has gone over the top in a big way in its quota for the Second War Loan Drive completed last Saturday—the amount taken in cash was $203,775. The quota set for the whole county by Sol Haas, state administrator, was $700,000, The local committee, headed by Paul Luvera, tried to raise the whole amount in Anacortes, and when Liaison Officer C. W. Strock came to Anacortes he informed the committee that they had set their sights too high, but to try to raise all they could, as Anacortes’ quota was about $175,000.
April 30, 1953
Anacortes took a long step toward realization of harbor improvements through government funds this week. In a telegram to the American yesterday, Congressman Jack Westland said that the Cap Sante Waterway project would be expedited to the U.S. bureau of the budget without further delay.
Westland's telegram said in part: “I am advised that the Cap Sante waterway project will be expedited to the bureau of budget without further reports from the district engineer, state of Washington or interior department. Report is not yet complete, but I believe we can depend upon the assurance.”
May 2, 1963
Port of Anacortes commissioners are expected to begin consideration soon of re-establishing harbor lines in the Guemes Channel area.
A 1963 legislative act permits establishment or re-establishment of harbor lines at the ports of Anacortes, Bellingham, Port Angeles, Seattle and Tacoma,
May 3, 1973
During March the traffic through the Ship Harbor Ferry Terminal in Anacortes numbered 38,479 according to figures released by the Washington State Ferries office last week.
The March figures showed an increase of 4,676 over comparable figures for the same month in 1972. The March increase all came on the island routes as the traffic pattern on the international route from Anacortes to Sidney, B. C., showed a decline during the month.
May 4, 1983
Changes in state law concerning business taxes may mean a huge jump this next year in property taxes for Anacortes-area residents.
Skagit County Assessor Paul Mahoney said a planned Phaseout this year of the state’s business inventory tax on local oil refineries could increase property tax assessments by as much as 33 percent for property owners inside Anacortes School District boundaries.
Such an increase in Anacortes would be among the highest in the state.
May 5, 1993
“Closed Sundays” signs have been put away at many Anacortes businesses.
At the impetus of the Business Promotions Committee of the Chamber of Commerce, most downtown shops are open for at least part of Sundays. They’re targeting visitors as well as locals who might otherwise drive to the mall in Burlington.
