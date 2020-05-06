May 6, 1920
Anacortes schools need every cent of money that can be obtained for them if the schools are to be maintained at a high standard, and one method of securing additional dollars for the school funds is to see that every child of school age in the city is properly listed in the census now being taken for the purpose, as county allowance under the barefoot school boy law is $10. E.C.H. Squire is taking the census this week, and where children are missed, or where there is no one at home when the census taker calls, the names and ages of the children should be reported to him or the clerk of the school board.
May 8, 1930
Federal census preliminary announcement of population, released today (Thursday) by U.S. District Census Supervisor Harry H. Ells of Bellingham, gives Anacortes a population of 6,397, April 1, 1930, as compared to 5,284 on January 1, 1920, showing an increase of 1,113 or 17.38 per cent., in the last ten years. Thirty-eight farms are counted within city limits.
May 9, 1940
City clerk John G. Darcy is wondering this week if the dog population of Anacortes has slipped too for according to his records but 18 dog licenses have been issued this year as compared to the 325 issued last year.
Female dogs seem to have vanished from Anacortes, or maybe because their license cost a dollar more than those for a male, for to date but one female license has been issued.
May 5, 1960
Anacortes High School took another giant step in the cause of world peace when a 17-year-old student from Germany enrolled at the high school on Tuesday, May 3.
Arnt Koser came to America through the assistance of the Kenneth Dodsons of Rosario, with whom he will be making his home for the next two years.
May 7, 1970
Out of a busy session of the Retail Merchant’s Committee, a new group emerged — the Anacortes Boosters Club. The committee of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce voted to officially change their name, subject to chamber approval, in order to widen the scope of the group to include all interested Anacortesans — not just the retail merchants.
Since its beginning, the group which meets Monday mornings at 7:30 a.m. has been interested in the community as a whole realizing that what is good for business is good for Anacortes and vice versa. As the group has grown and developed, they have taken an interest in promoting our City, not just the business district.
May 7, 1980
The management plan for the Padilla Bay Estuarine Sanctuary east of Anacortes was approved last Wednesday, April 30, by the sanctuary’s steering committee.
The committee, meeting at the Anacortes Municipal Building, approved the plan as recommended by the management subcommittee.
The sanctuary proposal will once again receive public airing and scrutiny at a hearing Tuesday, June 10.
