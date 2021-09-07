Sept. 7, 1911
Anacortes has just cause for congratulation for one of the very things for which Seattle is issuing bonds has come here and means much to our commercial and manufacturing interests.
The Porter Fish company has bought the large plant of the Robinson Fisheries company and will make it the assembling and distributing plant for the immense business of Gorman & Co., whose annual operations in handling salmon runs to more than 700,000 cases. This, of course, includes their own pack which is about one half of the total amount.
Sept. 8, 1921
“No one class can be blamed for the present industrial depression,” declared Phil Pearl, Labor Day speaker at Causland Park, “nor can any one class be blamed when it gets much worse, as it is sure to do in the next year or two.” Mr. Pearl was talking to a couple of hundred members of Anacortes labor unions and to a big crowd of workers who were invited to take part in the demonstration but are not allied with the organizations. “All classes are suffering together, continued the speaker, “and all classes must suffer together so long as the present industrial and governmental system lasts, and the only cure is the education of the workers to bring them to a point where they can change it for the better.”
Sept. 10, 1931
Judge Fred Abbey presided at a “pouring party” this week when seven gallons of moonshine, confiscated at the Robert Morton home on 30th and Q avenue, were dumped by local police officers.
Sept. 11, 1941
A medical examination office will be established in Mount Vernon by the U.S. Navy Recruiting service and will be open on Wednesday of each week from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Navy recruiting officers will be in Anacortes also on Wednesday of each week for the purpose of dispensing information and recruiting any men wishing to join the service.
Sept. 6, 1951
Mrs. B. H. Claghorn has preserved a bit of early Anacortes in the Beard home at 603 I avenue. With the exception of a few pieces, the fifty-year-old drawing room of the Beard home is preserved as it was when the Beard family lived there at the turn of the century.
W. G. Beard, Mrs. Claghorn’s father, was one of the early settlers in the Anacortes area. When Beard brought his family from Nay City, Michigan to the Northwest, the first family home was in a summer cottage belonging to a Captain Hill of Seattle. The house, located in the vicinity of the Curtis wharf, was the first house built in Anacortes
Sept. 9, 1971
The City of Anacortes is in the process of purchasing waterfront property located on the north side of Fidalgo Island, to be set aside for public use by the citizens of Anacortes, from the Burlington Northern Railroad, it was learned Tuesday night during the session of the city council.
Mayor Jim Rice reported the city at present is negotiating with Burlington Northern for its right of way and tideland for a stretch of waterfront covering six and a half blocks. Rice stated the asking price of the land, to be set aside for public use, was $40,000 and said the city’s offer of $32,000 had been accepted by the railroad.
The land is located north of 12th street on the waterfront between Illinois and Ohio avenues.
Sept. 9, 1981
Island Hospital will be unable to meet the demand for services in the 1990s without approval of the hospital’s proposed $9.5 million expansion and renovation plan, a group of local citizens were told last Wednesday.
Speaking at an informational meeting attended by about 20 people, Island administrator Bob Brendgard said that without the expansion, “by the 1990s we’re going to be in big trouble,” given projections of future demand for services and “slow, steady growth” within the area.
