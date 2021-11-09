Looking Back

Nov. 12, 1891
Messrs. Long & Merritt, who have the contract for the erection of the new city hall on Fifth street between N and O avenues, broke ground Tuesday of the present week, and already have the foundation well under way. The building will be of brick with stone trimmings and rubble stone foundation. The front part of the new hall will be two stories high with a one story annex, 30x60 feet and connected with the main building by a corridor twenty feet wide. The first floor of the building will be occupied by the city fire department. The second story will contain the council chamber together with the offices of the city engineer and clerk. The annex will contain six cells for prisoners, a room for the police court, city marshal’s office and a vault for the public records. The total cost of the building is to be $8000, and will be ready for occupancy in about ninety days.
Nov. 9, 1911
Right now the improvement of Commercial avenue and other streets, as had been planned, is up in the air. There were various protests filed with the city council at its meeting Tuesday evening, and to get a chance for further consideration of the question the meeting adjourned until next Tuesday evening, when further action may be taken in the matter along some line to be decided upon during the intervening time.
There was a great difference in sentiment as expressed in the protests filed, some of them expressing the belief that the improvement of Fifteenth and other streets was not at all necessary, while one or two were frankly in favor of the improvement of Commercial avenue but objected to the manner of assessing the cost.
Nov. 10, 1921
Word was received later this week from Clifford Babcock, state treasurer and chairman of the state natural parks committee, that the committee had wired a protest to the Washington delegation in congress against leasing Deception Pass military reservation to private parties and asking the federal government to cede it to the state for park purposes.
Island, Whatcom and Skagit county committees have united in protesting against the proposed lease of the United States military reservation at Deception Pass to private parties and shutting the public out of Rosario Beach, Lottie Bay and Bowman’s Beach, and unitedly ask the state government through the state parks committee to secure it by means of a deed from the federal government for park purposes only, and secure it to the people for a playground forever.
Nov. 12, 1931
After a shutdown of approximately three months preparations are now under way to have the local mill of the Puget Sound Pulp and Timber Company operating full blast by Monday next.
Preliminary work in getting the plant ready is now under way and employees have been asked to report Friday morning. No definite period of run can be given but it is assumed that it will not be less than a month’s steady production.
The resumption of the pulp mill activity will put about a hundred old hands back to work.
Nov. 13, 1941
Anacortes joined the week with hundreds of other cities, large and small, thruout the nation, in the 25th Annual Red Cross Roll Call Membership Drive.
Amid an unprecedented National Defense effort the part that the American Red Cross is playing is one of utmost importance, it was stated here this week by local Red Cross officers. The aid of every citizen of the community to push the Anacortes quota over the top in playing our part in the interest of both humanity and the National Defense was requested.
Nov. 8, 1951
The urgent need for extending and improving water facilities in two sections of Fidalgo Island confronted the city today, following two requests presented to City Council Tuesday night.
Speaking for the residents of Similk Beach, R.D. Turner proposed to the city of Anacortes that water be diverted to their area for use by residents and, if possible, the Similk Beach Golf Course.
Nov. 9, 1961
Twenty-one building permits were issued during the past week, representing a total valuation of $6,680.
Nov. 11, 1971
The Island Hospital increased the scope of service this week when the commission approved a working agreement with Nuclear Medical Services, Inc. in Seattle to provide isotope and thyroid studies at Island Hospital.
This service, which formerly could be gotten only in Seattle, as a result of the newly approved agreement will be available in Anacortes on request at no cost to the hospital. There will be a $25 charge to the patient if the equipment, which is mobile, is brought to Anacortes.
Nov. 11, 1981
Dislike of a Bellevue-based partnership’s plans for the Ship Harbor area in west Anacortes appeared to dominate a public hearing last Wednesday.
About two-thirds of the citizens giving testimony at the evening hearing in the filled City Council chambers spoke vigorously against L.E.D. Partnership’s proposed development, while the remainder of testimony was just as enthusiastically in favor.
