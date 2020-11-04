Looking back

Nov. 6, 1890
Capt. F. V. Hogan is a firm believer in the future of Anacortes, as is also Mr. J. C. Brockenbough of Tacoma, both of whom are making arrangements for the erection of a number of cottages in different parts of the city, to be sold on the installment plan, together with the lots upon which they are to be built, or to be rented to those who do not wish to buy.
“These seem to be a great demand” said Captain Hogan to an American representative” Monday, “for more houses in Anacortes, and I am now making arrangements for the erection of a number to cost from $500 to $750 each. These will be sold on monthly installments, thus making it possible for all to secure a home who have not the means for buying outright.
Nov. 3, 1910
The pulley, 62x72 inches, on the main shaft of the Anacortes Lumber & Box company broke at 8 a.m. on Monday morning and tore and twisted the large belt, which was immediately taken down and conveyed to the dock, where it was shipped to Seattle for repairs.
Nov. 4, 1920
The vote polled Tuesday was the biggest in the history of the city, and the percentage of the registered vote cast is amazing. There were 2,135 voters registered, and there were 1,877 ballots cast; or 87 per cent of the registered vote was polled.
Nov. 3, 1930
Dredging operations on Cap Sante waterway have been completed.
Work on the new berthing quarters for fishing boats in Cap Sante waterway is virtually at a standstill until contract for the driving of piles is awarded. Negotiations will be completed this week for the beginning of the pile driving on 540 feet along the north boundary of the newly dredged area.
Nov. 7, 1940
Approval of a $21,000 WPA project to curb and gutter with concrete 25 blocks of Commercial avenue extending from 12th and Commercial on both sides of the street to 37th and Commercial was given Tuesday evening by the Mayor and city council.
Nov. 2, 1950
Air mail authorities have assured Anacortes that air-postal service will keep pace with the industrial growth of the city, Postmaster G.N. Dalstead said Friday.
“The people of Anacortes can be assured that air mail facilities will expand to meet the requirements of business interest and postal patrons as the city grows industrially,” a letter from the general superintendent of the air mail Postal Transportation services promise.
Air mail now leaves the city four times daily and can reach any point in the United States within one day.
Nov. 3, 1960
The temporary truce in the gas war has not yet reached Anacortes according to local service station owners.
Word has come from Seattle that the price war began to subside today. Prices for regular grade gasoline have dropped as low as 22.9 cents a gallon at some stations in Seattle during the last few months
Texaco, Standard and Union Oil Co. stations upped their prices to 32.9 on regular and 36.9 on premium. Other stations were expected to follow suit.
Nov. 5, 1970
City of Anacortes employees covered by union agreement except for the members of the fire department, will have an increase of their pay checks effective January 1, 1971 as a result of city council action Tuesday evening.
The council approved a union agreement with the employee that calls for a nine per cent wage increase for the member of the police department and a longevity bonus of $2.00 per month for each year of service to all employees with five years or more of service. After five years employment, an employee under the agreement will get a longevity bonus of $10.00 per month with $2.00 per month added for each ensuing year of service until a maximum of 20 years or $40.00 per month.
Nov. 5, 1980
Construction of a seawall in Skyline area might jeopardize the city’s request for a waiver from expensive secondary sewage treatment, according to a local biologist.
A proposal for a seawall on the south side of the spit between Flounder and Burrows Bay is scheduled to be considered at the Nov. 12 meeting of the Anacortes Planning Commission.
Nov. 7, 1990
Anacortes’ preliminary city Budget for 1991 will be $38.7 million, nearly double last year’s $21 million record-setting budget.
But that increased figure — almost $25 million of it — is directly related to secondary sewer plant construction, city finance director George Khtaian said.
“It’s (mostly) sewer plant construction. Without that $24.8 million sewer, we would have a normal operating budget of $18 or $19 million this year,” Khtaian said Monday, Nov.5. State loans and grants will pay for about half the sewer plant’s cost with the balance from city bonds and ratepayers fee.
