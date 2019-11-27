Nov. 27, 1919
Do you know that you have the only glass plant this side of San Francisco?
Do you know that the payroll of this plant is $7,000 a month?
Do you know that the milk bottles you use and prescription bottles you get at the drug store come from your home plant?
Do you know that three car loads of milk bottles a week are shipped from here to Seattle?
These are some of the facts about the Anacortes Glass company, of Anacortes, that everyone here should know. Large orders for mustard and syrup bottles go out every day to Tacoma houses. The Crescent Manufacturing company have their sample mapleine bottles made here, a hundred and fifty gross a day.
Nov. 28, 1929
The Skagit river, the largest tributary of Puget Sound, navigable for the lower 50 miles, says a report of the ecological survey, and on its upper reaches might generate power enough to supply all the region thereabouts. The upper 70 miles as a fall of more than 1,400 feet, nearly all of which could be used to produce power.
With the natural flow about 187,000 horsepower could be generated on this stream 90 per cent of the time, and with regulation by storage reservoirs this could be increased to almost 487,000 horsepower.
Nov. 30, 1939
Between 600 and 700 eligible Anacortes cannery workers will vote next Monday, December 4, at the Anacortes Community building on secret ballots, under the supervision of the National Labor Relations Board, in an election to determine the bargaining agency in five Anacortes salmon canneries.
Workers of the Anacortes Canning company, the Farwest Fisheries, Fisherman’s Packing Corporation, Western and the Sebastian Stuart will be eligible to vote in the election to determine whether the American Federation of Labor or the C.I.O. will represent the cannery worker in the collective bargaining.
Dec. 1, 1949
The worst flood in the Skagit Valley in the past 27 years on Sunday and Monday of this week caused untold property damage in Skagit county, the loss of some livestock and prompted the institution of a country wide emergency during the peak of the flood time on Sunday evening and Monday of this week.
At the height of the flooded Skagit river, brought on by a violent rain and storm, which lashed the Pacific Northwest during several days, the river rose to 2.5 feet above the high water level of dikes throughout the county.
Nov. 27, 1969
The “Save Pass Lake” committee meeting at the home of co-chairman Rupert Schmitt last Saturday issued a call for massive public support, Saturday and Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend at Deception pass State Park in an attempt to save the Pass lake area for future recreational needs.
“If a lot of people would visit the park this weekend, it will show state officials that state residents want this land saved for future use,” stated Co-Chairman Chuck Stavig.
Save Pass Lake Committee is part of the recently organized Skagit Environmental Council. The council was established about the same time that the committee was formed.
Nov. 28, 1979
A local man active in tourism promotion efforts for this area this month went on record against the construction of a 2,000 seat convention and arts center in Anacortes.
Jack Hinshaw — owner of the Ship Harbor Inn Restaurant, former owner of the Anacortes motel, and president of the Anacortes Convention and Visitors Bureau — took his stand on the Nov. 19 meeting of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce.
“A 1,000 to 2,000-seat convention center in Anacortes won’t work,” said Hinshaw. “Conferences are motivated to large cities. The chances of having that conference center full are nil.”
