Looking Back

Nov. 20, 1919
The fish canning season that closed last week was on the whole fairly satisfactory for those canneries that operated. The spring run was unusually good, but the sockeye run was practically a failure. This was supposed to be the big humpback year, and while not the big year for humpies that was anticipated, a fair pack of pinks was put up, and the pack of fall fish, chums and cohoes, was unusually large, so that those canneries which operated considered it a fairly satisfactory season, and taken altogether the pack good.
Nov. 21, 1929
The establishment of a branch postal station at the store of R. W. Brunson, Thirty-seventh and Commercial, is concrete evidence of the growth of the post office at Anacortes.
Postmaster Charles P. Stapp has been working on the matter for several months, and last week he received authority from the government to establish station No. 1, and R. W. Brunson was given the position of clerk of such station. Mr. Brunson will have authority to issue money orders, sell stamps, weigh in parcel post packages, and will be ready for business December. … The Anacortes post office now boasts four carriers for the daily mail, with two rural carriers servicing the outside districts.
Nov. 23, 1939
In a stormy two-and-one-half hour council session Tuesday evening of this week the city council killed a proposed new peddler’s ordinance and left in effect a previously adopted nuisance ordinance. … The new measure which would allow peddlers to come into Anacortes but would asses them a license fee and make them liable in papers which they would have to sign at city hall before working the city, passed first and second reading and had passed six of the first eight sections of the ordinance in the final reading, the measure hit a snag, and in deciding votes cast by Mayor Peters went down to defeat. … The council by its action left in effect the present nuisance ordinance prohibiting all peddlers from working in the city, and definitely shelved any attempts to change it.
Nov. 24, 1949
Affording a special treat to any shut-in persons in Anacortes or any other persons either ill or desiring this service the Lens and Shutter club of Anacortes announced this week that they would gladly show at any time, free of charge, motion pictures or sliders in anyone’s home in the city.
The Lens and Shutter club will furnish the motion picture projection equipment, the films and will send a competent member (of) their organization who will handle the showing of these films or slides on any occasion that they may be called on.
Nov. 19, 1959
Steel trouble and mud will push opening day back to Feb. 1 for Northwest Petrochemical’s March Point operation.
That’s the word from W. M. Lennington, company secretary who is overseeing construction at the half-million dollar operation.
Lennington is sold on Anacortes, in spite of the weather. He will move here from Vancouver, Wash. as soon as the plant is operating. The earlier target date was some three weeks sooner, but the steel strike and rain have dampened the schedule.
Nov. 20, 1969
High school senior girls here will join more than 60,000 others in over 15,000 schools throughout the country Tuesday, Dec. 2, in an only-one-of-its-kind examination. At stake in the written homemaking knowledge and attitudes test of the 16th annual Betty Crocker Search for the American Homemaker of Tomorrow are $110,000 in college scholarships. … The Betty Crocker Search, designed to emphasize the importance of homemaking as a career, is the only national scholarship program exclusively for high school senior girls.
