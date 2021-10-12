Oct. 15, 1891
Mr. Gus Hensler is the fortunate owner of one of the handsomest and most desirable cottages in the city. Situated on the bluff at the extremity of Eighth street, it is charmingly located, and commands a view of unrivaled splendor from whichever part of the cottage the observe may be looking. Facing north, the placid waters of the channel with Guemes island in the distance presents a picture of unceasing interest.
Oct. 12, 1911
Anacortes is distinctively a manufacturing city. She has a greater diversity of establishment of anywhere near similar size in the State of Washington, and a monthly and annual pay roll which is the envy of cities much larger. Because of the fact that much of the labor in the six canneries is performed by Chinese labor under contract, it is not possible to furnish specific data with reference to the amount of money paid out for labor in those plants, but outside of those immense institutions the pay roll runs to upwards of $75,000 per month, the lumber and shingle mills alone having a pay roll of approximately $40,000.
Oct. 13, 1921
Petitions for additional mail service for Whidbey Island by means of a star route from Anacortes, leaving with the mail from Mt. Vernon, and returning that evening in time to connect with the mail for the main line at Mt. Vernon, giving the Whidbey Island the same service by star route the San Juan Islands now receive by steamer, have been generally signed and endorsed and will in a few days be forwarded to the department at Washington.
Oct. 15, 1931
The two-story house, built in the early days by John Arges, was completely gutted by flames Thursday morning at 1:50 a.m., which started from an unknown origin and were finally extinguished by the fire department, who were called to the scene by neighbors who saw the fire.
Oct. 16, 1941
The inside of Safeway’s Modern Foodstore this week has taken on an aeronautical atmosphere with an airplane, complete with pilot suspended from the ceiling of the store.
Oct. 11, 1951
Fishermen and canneries remained idle here today because of a price stalemate for which neither group was blaming the other.
“It is simply that the canners can’t afford to pay fishermen the price they feel necessary to continue fishing profitable,” a local cannery official said.
The same problem has paralyzed fall fishing in the entire Puget Sound area, idling more than 1,000 purse seiners and as many cannery workers and tendermen.
Oct. 11, 1961
Female fashion pacers at Anacortes High School don’t seem to be able to settle on a certain measure above the knees as the “must” length, but if indications are correct, skirt makers must be starving.
School authorities have not been too much troubled by this latest fashion fad. During an assembly last week, girls were informed that it would be nicer if their skirts reached at least down to their knees. But no dictates have been laid down.
Oct. 14, 1971
Activity on the main dock at the Port of Anacortes was back to n0rmal Monday morning as 22 longshoremen reported to work after a 100 day strike which has proved costly to both the men and the community.
Most of the men were on hand Monday to unload a tuna ship which has been laying at anchor off Anacortes, waiting the settlement of government intervention.
Oct. 14, 1981
(What) only three years ago was the largest employer within the Anacortes city limits this past week became a quiet monument to a passing economic era.
The “indefinite closure” of the Publishers Forest Products Co. plywood and hardboard mill, announced Friday by company officials, indicates the changing economy facing a city once heavily dependent on the forest products industry.
The closure brings to a full halt activities seen at the mill since its founding in 1939. A total of 159 employees, most of whom live in Anacortes, are affected by the shutdown.
