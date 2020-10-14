Looking Back

Oct. 14, 1920
One of the best and most enthusiastic meetings of the Chamber of Commerce that has been held this year took place at the Elks building Tuesday night. In the absence of the president, Mr. Hensler occupied the chair, and stated that the meeting was called primarily to receive the report of the committee appointed to confer with Mr. Michelet relative to the affairs of the Western Iron Works.
Oct. 16, 1930
Setting a record for registered voters in the history of the City of Anacortes this year 2,688 persons will entitle to vote at the county and city election, November 3, as shown by the final tally of registration books Tuesday night.
Oct. 17, 1940
Voting registration in Anacortes continued a sensational climb during the past several days shooting the registration figures up to Thursday afternoon of this week, to 3700 with prospect that total registration by the time the books are closed this Saturday evening at 5 p.m. will better 3800.
Oct. 12, 1950
The proposed Guemes Island ferry district will have to spend its revenue in owning and operating ferries rather than in subsidizing the existing company according to an opinion given this week by office of Prosecuting Attorney Reuben Youngquist at the request of Auditor Ed Danielson.
With a petition for election already filed along with the names of three proposed commissioners, the Guemes Island Improvement Club indicated in a letter last week that they did not intend to jeopardize the operation of the existing ferry, but perhaps use tax funds to increase and improve service.
Oct. 13, 1960
Better bicycling is the theme of the Anacortes Women’s club campaign. The group’s president Mrs. W. Clyde Green Jr. announced today that her organization would work in conjunction with Assistant Police Chief Clyde Cook to instruct youngsters in bicycle safety.
Oct. 15, 1970
The Port of Anacortes recently got approved from the U.S Army Corp of Engineers for its permit for moorage and piling improvement of the commercial dock area in Cap Sante Waterway.
… Work on the project of replacement and improvements to the commercial dock will be getting underway very soon.
Oct. 15, 1980
A comprehensive community-wide effort at confronting the drug abuse situation among Anacortes youth has been launched by the Anacortes School District and concerned citizens
The effort follows recent surveys of Anacortes students which show that a significant drug problems does exist among the city’s youth.
Oct. 17, 1990
Anacortes City Council members approved a development firm’s $950,000 boat facility project in the city’s urban renewal area Monday night, a project that could eventually be part of a mulit-million-dollar combined marina and repair complex.
