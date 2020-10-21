Looking Back

Oct. 21, 1920
Political meeting, a concert and a church supper all combined to speed the workings of the city council Tuesday night and it was a short session. By resolution, election boards were named for the city primary, and the budget ordinance levying the municipal taxes for next year was given its final reading. The ferry committee of Chamber of Commerce was authorized, acting with the engineer, to repair, rebuild or to remove and rebuild at another location, the city’s ferry dock now located at the foot of Q avenue.
Oct. 23, 1930
That the present city garbage dump on Commercial avenue between 12th and 14th streets, unsightly and overrun with rodents, should be abandoned for a new dump as quickly as possible, was the opinion expressed at the meeting of the city council Tuesday night. The Streets committee will determine the new site of the new dump to meet the approval of the council.
Oct. 24, 1940
The United Fishermen’s Union have accepted the price offered them by fresh fish dealers it was reported here early this week. The offer same as last year, calls for 7 cents a pound for silvers and 4 cents for dog salmon. …fall fishing was reported here this week as not good, the year so far being characterized as a “poor season to date.”
Oct. 21, 1950
Anacortes had its own early day railroad construction project, concurrent with the growth of the transcontinental railroad in the 1890s — the project, in Dewey, then known as Fidalgo City.
The electric company first secured land subsidy from property owners in condition that the road would be completed by January 1, 1891.
… A sudden economic recession ended the boom of early 1891, so affecting business that the electric railway was abandoned almost simultaneously with settlement of the land subsidy. The car made but two trips.
Oct. 20, 1960
The city Planning Commission has asked Stuart Litzsinger and Dr. J.K. Neils of Skyline on Burrow Bay Inc. to make sure the powerlines can be removed on a proposed air strip site.
The Burrows Bay group is planning a large resort facility on the old Walton Mill site.
Oct. 22, 1970
The Anacortes City Council Tuesday evening officially hired City Manager Harold A. Wyman, who has been on the job since October 1 and established a policy regarding vacations, sick leave and other practices for city employees not covered by the labor agreement.
Wyman, by resolution, was approved and confirmed as the City Manager of the City of Anacortes.
Oct. 22, 1980
Funding approval for the purchases of the old Burlington-Northern depot near Cap Sante was given by City Council Monday night.
An ordinance amending the city budget and a resolution authorizing an interfund loan to pay $50,000 of the $70,000 for the depot were approved in a five to one vote.
The bulk of the money to pay for the depot is being taken from the city Water Fund and will be added to a $20,000 downpayment from Land Acquisition Fund.
Oct. 24, 1990
A prized 70-acre parcel in Anacortes’ urban renewal district has changed hands for close to $10.5 million, although the purchaser won’t reveal exactly how much they paid.
The site located east of T Avenue between 27th and 28th street, most recently was touted as a possible private ferry terminal for B.C. Stena Lines.
