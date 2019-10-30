Looking Back

Oct. 30, 1919
William Hall, crippled up with rheumatism, almost captured a hotel room prowler Saturday night, but he didn’t quite knock the prowler out and no one knows who the miscreant was who went through rooms in four Anacortes lodging houses securing small sums of money in several, in all amounting to less than $10. The only suspect had quit his job that day and drawn his pay, and he was searched by the police but nothing incriminating was found on him or in his room and the money on his person corresponded very closely with the amount he had been paid the day before, so he was released.
Oct. 31, 1929
With the installation of new seats in the balcony at the Empire theatre, Manager Bob Monaghan announced to his audiences over the “mike,” Sunday, that the price of seats in the balcony would be lowered to 35c, with the loges 75c, downstairs seats 50c, and the price for children 10c. This move on the part of Mr. Monaghan is welcomed by those who find the price of 50c a hardship, when there are several in a family.
Nov. 1, 1939
Tuna canning at the Sebastian-Stuart cannery of Anacortes started Wednesday morning of this week with a large crew at work at the company plant.
Work had been scheduled to start on the canning of tuna at the Sebastian-Stuart on Tuesday of this week, the cannery holding over starting operations for one day till a supply of tuna reached the plant.
Nov. 3, 1949
A pre-Hallowe’en surprise occurred last Thursday evening, October 27th, when a certain Anacortes woman parked her car in her driveway, prior to attending a surprise party on a friend. The refreshments for the evening were left in the car.
A little over an hour later, when friends arrived to accompany her to the party, they discovered someone else had made a visit to the car and disappeared with the goodies. …
The next morning on going out to get in her car, the following note, not there the evening before, was found lying conspicuously on the front seat:
Thanks I was starved. Someday I will repay you
X X
Excuse the writing I never had a chance to go to school and I hurt my hand.
Oct. 29, 1959
Wonder where your dollar went?
Anacortes residents’ tax dollars go far but only six cents out of each is returned to the city for operation of its government and services.
City Manager Archie French has sketched three pies showing allotments to each level of government, sources of the city’s six cents and how the money is divided to provide services for the public.
Oct. 30, 1969
Three Seattle men were apprehended Friday afternoon and booked at the Skagit County Jail in connection with an attempted robbery at Thrifty Foods.
Anacortes police received a call from the supermarket at 4:35 p.m.
Three local boys, ages 15-16, had reported to Jerry Ferguson, manager, that some men were tampering with the store safe.
While the call was being made to the police, the boys followed the suspects to their car, getting a description of the vehicle and license number.
Oct. 31, 1979
Possible expansion to property east of the Dakota Creek industries shipyard is in the shipyard’s long-range plans, said manager Dick Nelson recently.
Nelson, addressing the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce on October 22 outlined to the chamber members the growth of his firm since its move to Anacortes in January of 1977.
“Coming to Anacortes was the right move. It’s the best thing that ever happened to us,” he said, explaining that his work force has grown from five men in 1975 to a peak of 135 last summer.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.