LOOKING BACK

Oct. 23, 1919
The gym ladies met at the Nelson school Wednesday evening and organized for a basketball team. Next Wednesday evening there will be a basketball practice and all who are contemplating joining the class should get in soon now as they desire to organize a regular and substitute team and get to work.
Later when the team is more thoroughly in trim they expect to challenge the high school team for a game.
Physical training is also part of the work besides the basketball team work, so anyone who does not care to qualify for the team can take the training.
Oct. 24, 1929
The local canneries are running every day, canning the chum salmon being brought in from the Deception pass and West beach. The run of silvers is nearly over, but the chums are running large and in good quantity. The Northwestern averaged 4,000 a day for the week, and the Farwest Canning Co. has had a large supply every day this week. The Western Fisheries have been running a large portion of the day for the past week, on the fish received. The price is high at present, and the fisherman are jubilant over the good supply.
Oct. 26, 1939
Chief of Police Harold H. Hinshaw, this week appealed to all Anacortes youngsters to be careful of the destruction of any property or to cause anyone undue trouble next Tuesday evening, October 31, Halloween.
“We realize this is the young folks night to get out and have a good time” said Chief Hinshaw “and we want them to have a good time, but we will have to take steps to see that no property is damaged or any undue trouble caused.”
The chief asks that all local youngsters try to cooperate with the police force and the city in “having a good time at no one’s expense.”
Oct. 27, 1949
Will there be serious Hallowe’en depredations in Anacortes this weekend?
Anacortes Police Chief J. B. Goff expressed himself in the hope this week that such wouldn’t be the case after Hallowe’en night in this city. The chief urged that youngsters have fun on Hallowe’en night but to keep their pranks in a class where they would not either damage property or endanger peoples lives.
“Anacortes record during the past several years has been a good one,” said Chief Goff. “I hope that all youngsters of the city watch themselves so that we may maintain that record this year.”
Oct. 22, 1959
Anacortes high school students tried their new cafeteria today for the first time.
Regular lunches and snacks including hamburgers and milk shakes were on sale in the new facility.
High schoolers have been bringing sack lunches since school opened last month.
Oct. 23, 1969
A group of Anacortes girls ages 14 through 16 operating under the name “Nannies Incorporated” are donating their services to accompany children trick or treating Halloween night.
The 15 girls feel that many of the young children on the street Halloween night need to be accompanied and would like very much to provide the service to any mothers that would like.
Oct. 24, 1979
Continuing complaints about the Anacortes Senior Center’s location in the basement of the municipal building took up the most of a two-hour time slot set aside last Wednesday for the discussion of 1980 programs for the aging in this region.
A crowd of about 75 persons gathered in the controversial meeting area between 1 and 3 p.m. on Wednesday during a public hearing sponsored by the Northwest Area Agency on Aging.
Among those conducting the meeting were Howard Miller, Skagit County Commissioner, and Dewey Dessler, staff director for the Northwest Area Agency on Aging.
Although several of the senior citizens voiced their contentment with the program’s new location, the majority made known their unhappiness about the senior center location and their desire to move elsewhere.
“They’ve shoved our wonderful old people down in a basement,” said one unidentified older man. “I’m telling you they’re not going to stay in this basement any longer than it takes to get out.”
Oct. 25, 1989
Anacortes senior citizens are receiving calls from hard-sell salesmen whose tactics are misleading, police chief Tony Lippe said.
Representatives of the Stewart Bradley company of Walnut Creek, Calif., are calling residents of Anacortes and around the state. selling advertising in a crime prevention manual designed for senior citizens.
The 400-page book is a fund-raiser for the Washington Retired Deputy Sheriffs and Police Officers Association, said association president George Gomez. The association counts 1,000 members, he said.
“We’ve been doing it for 1 1/2 years. We have a four year contract with the firm,” Gomez said. …
The firm is a legitimate one, Lippe said, but he doesn’t approve of its methods. The association will receive 10 percent of the proceeds from the sales, Gomez said.
