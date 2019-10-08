Looking Back

Oct. 9, 1919
Examination of the enrollment figures at the several schools in Anacortes, grade and high, reveals a most serious decrease in the number of boys attending, and this decrease is particularly noticeable, and discrepancy between boys and girls is greatest in the higher grades and in high school.
Prof. W. A. Jennings, superintendent of the city schools, attributes this to the high wages offered youths, wages so high they cannot resist the temptation to get some of the big money.
Oct. 10, 1929
Declaring that too many pupils were driving cars to school instead of walking as they should for their health, Chief of Police Al Sellenthin, in a talk before the high school students Wednesday at 11:30, said that he hoped that the menace of reckless driving would be abated. He mentioned the fact that some students, as well as some parents taking their children to school, drove entirely too rapidly on Seventeenth as well as on K avenue, and that it was becoming exceedingly dangerous.
Oct. 12, 1939
Movements of all British freighters entering the harbor of Anacortes to lift cargo shipments for any British Dominion ports will be kept secret or disguised during the present war conditions.
The Chamber of Commerce, port officials and Anacortes newspapers were advised this week by Cecil Hope-Gill, British consul in Seattle, that his government was requesting the consideration and aid of these sources in keeping disguise the movement of such ships.
Oct. 13, 1949
Is the multi million dollar commercial salmon canning industry of Puget Sound being subtly scuttled?
That is the question on a lot of people’s minds thus week as a Seattle newspaper continues to feature in a prominent place on its front page a series of articles aimed at what it states is an overall picture of the business of catching salmon both for the sport of it and for the business of it.
Cannery operators of Anacortes, fishermen of this city, veterans who are employed in the salmon canning industry and merchants of the city all have the same thought in their mind.
Oct. 8, 1959
Richard E. Kitzel went hunting this morning, but he wasn’t looking for what he found.
Kitzel, 21, … was tooling along March’s Point road about 6:30 a.m. He took his eyes off the road to look for No Hunting signs, ran off the road and wiped out one side of his 1955 sedan to a $250 tune.
Oct. 9, 1969
Congressman Lloyd Meeds is scheduled to deliver a check for $228,600 to the City of Anacortes during a no-host luncheon Friday noon at the Harbor Restaurant as the first payment on a federal grant to help the city double its water treatment facilities.
Later payments will bring the federal grants up to a project total of $1,769,000, Congressman Meeds said.
Oct. 10, 1979
It’s a classic classroom problem — a child is not challenged by is work, he gets bored easily and he usually becomes a thorn in the side of his teacher and his parents.
A new program in the Anacortes School District hopes to remedy the “bored” syndrome. Dubbed the “Challenge Program,” the experimental curriculum is designed to do just as the name implies — to challenge bright youngsters in the classroom.
Oct. 11, 1989
Before Deborah Copenhaver can sculpt “The Lady of the Sea,” she has to sell it.
That’s why the Spokane artist was in Anacortes last week, speaking to community groups about the privately funded statue proposed for public land atop Cap Sante.
Copenhaver’s submission depicts a woman peering wistfully out to sea, her child peeking out from behind her legs. It was selected from more than a half-dozen proposals reviewed by a screening committee.
