October 16, 1969 – FINAL PLANS: DiAnn Balthazor, kneeling, assigns last-minute jobs for Anacortes High School's Homecoming tomorrow to Dick Wooding, left, Phyllis Arneson, Linda Atterberry, Queen Gayle Lauderback, Ann Winge, Helen James and Kenny Moore. Wooding and Moore football co-captains were instructed to insure a victory over the Tigers tomorrow night, and the girls, princesses in the homecoming court, were advised of their part in the gala event. Miss Balthazor is general chairman of 1959 AHS Homecoming.