Looking back

Oct. 2, 1919
Several inquiries came to the American Wednesday and Thursday nights as to the lack of street lights. The contract with the city council and business men expired on September 30th, and lights were therefore turned off. No arrangement has been made as yet with the city council for lights during the coming winter.
Oct. 3, 1929
Friends of Johnny Jordan, former Anacortes high school student and graduate, are anxiously waiting for news that he is not implicated in the $50,000 jewel robbery in Seattle, which took place last week in the Liggett building, and for whom the police are scouring the country, in an effort to locate the jewels of secure information as to their disposition.
The search for the missing man is being carried on from the Mexican border to the Canadian border, and news of the robbery and Jordan’s implied connection with it has been broadcasted all over the country. His friends feel that his failure to appear and deny the charge is an admission of guilt, but are loath to believe it.
Oct. 5, 1939
Lew Lehr, Twentieth Century Fox Movietone, news commentator, who sounds like a “fog horn in distress” as critics have put it, will bring Anacortes Marineer’s Pageant Cat-putter Outer Derby to the screen of the Empire Theatre this Friday evening in a special feature to be offered by the theatre.
Also attracting more than usual interest will be an all technicolor short “The Bill of Rights” said to be one of the most important subjects of present day. “The Bill of Rights” story will be completely dramatized in the film that will be shown.
Oct. 6, 1949
Mrs. Mae Green, well known Doctor’s assistant in Anacortes who resides near the city limits of Anacortes had quite a tussle with her car last weekend.
Mrs. Green drove her car out of the garage and then went back in the house to pick up a package. When she came back there was no car. The brakes had failed to hold. Mrs. Green dashed frantically after the car as it headed down towards a busy street intersection and managed to get a hold of the steering wheel and guide the car in to a ditch where it stopped.
Mrs. Green suffered scratched knees and her car was damaged in the amount of $50 as a result of the episode.
Oct. 1, 1959
It took about 60 years, but Guemes Island finally got another post office.
When Anacortes’ veteran postmaster Gust Dalstead administered the oath of office to Mrs. Wade Gilkey today, the island’s 100 families could buy everything from a penny postcard (well, a three-cent postcard) to a domestic money order at their only store.
The island’s postal history climaxed by today’s installation of the rural station has its ups and downs. For about 3 years in the late ’90s, Guemes had a post office. But the crash of the era ended all that, and not till 1913 did residents get their own rural route.
Oct. 2, 1969
Employment in Skagit County rose 500 from mid-July to total 25,100 in mid-August as additional workers were required for fall vegetable harvests. The broccoli, cauliflower, corn, and cucumber harvests will continue through mid-October. The carrot and potato harvests will be finished in early November. Workers are also engaged in the final processing of bulbs.
The total number of unemployed at mid-August was 1,400, down 200 from mid-July but up 240 from the same period in 1968.
Oct. 3, 1979
A stonework observation platform will be built on top of Mt. Erie to provide view access to the wheelchair-bound and other physically handicapped persons.
Funds for the platform construction will come from a trust established in the will of Gus Hensler, a prominent Anacortes businessman and philanthropist who died in the late 1930s.
Hensler willed several acres of land at the top of Mt. Erie to the city for the existing park. The trust fund was established to provide some sort of lasting memorial to Hensler.
Oct. 4, 1989
Some people have gazed upon downtown Anacortes and pronounced it a ghost town. Irv York looks at the same area and sees possibilities.
He said he first saw them three years ago, when he joined the northward migration from California. Even though people were nailing boards over vacant storefronts along Commercial Avenue below Fifth Street, all York could see were those possibilities.
Of buying property. Of remodeling buildings. Of attracting retail customers. Most of all, of making money.
