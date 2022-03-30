March 28, 1912
Capt. Lee H. Wakefield, president of the Apex Fish company, is preparing to begin installing (salmon) traps on the various locations owned and controlled by the company and within a few days he will have several crews at work and will rush the traps to completion as quickly as possible. In all the company will put in ten traps this year. … This may be at an earlier date than usual because of the purse seiners and gill netters beginning operations just as early as possible.
March 31, 1932
Through the work of Anacortes Chapter of the Red Cross 2,116 hot lunches were served to children, who otherwise would have done without them, during the past two months. This is aside from the hot lunches sold to the children who could afford to pay. This is only one branch of the work that the American Red Cross is doing through its chapters anywhere.
April 2, 1942
The Anacortes Civil Defense office this week released detailed information on the various types of bombs that civilians in this area might have to contend with in the event bombing raids were conducted on the Puget Sound area.
The information which follows should be read carefully by all residents of the community so as they may become familiar with the actions of bombs in the event the necessity arises states the local Civilian Defense Board.
Materials which may be used for incendiary purposes are, or may be classified as (a) Intensive and (b) Scatter.
March 27, 1952
Anacortes High School students put the finishing touches to a city-wide scrap metal drive this week end still 75 tons short of their 200-ton goal.
Renewing their call to local home owners and industrialists for salvageable scrap, more than fifty Senior high school recruits will again this Saturday be at their battle stations to wind up the drive.
March 28, 1962
More than 900 acres of property on the southeast end of Guemes Island (have) been purchased by the Loretta Land Company, a general partnership of midwestern and northwest investors, it was announced today by William Wilbert, vice president of Vincent D. Miller, Inc., Seattle real estate firm.
According to Wilbert the company is formed for the buying of land for long term investment. …
Rumors which have circulated throughout the area recently were that a portion of the area would be developed for trailer park purposes and that resort-type dwellings were soon to be constructed on a portion of the site.
March 30, 1972
When it comes to digging into the pocketbook the recent Community Action Inc. survey reveals that a swimming pool is prime priority of the citizens of the Anacortes area.
The swimming pool, one of the five proposed projects in the survey requiring special levies, received 65 per cent support. The pool to be built and operated by a park and recreation district is a project that got underway through Community Action Inc.
——
Seven hundred and forty seven more people travel through the Ship Harbor Ferry Terminal in Anacortes last monthy than did so during the same month in 1971 according to traffic statistics released this week by the Washington State Ferries office.
The total, 23,755 reflects an increase in just the Anacortes-Island runs.
During February the international route attracted 1,153 passengers, down 17 from comparable figures for the same month of 1971.
On the island routes 13,219 passenger tickets were sold plus 9,383 for the vehicle and driver representing a total of 2,662 persons.
