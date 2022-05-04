Looking Back

May 7, 1932
Mrs. George Anderson, president of the Anacortes Woman’s Club, was unanimously elected president of the Skagit District Federation of Women’s Clubs at its semi-annual meeting held at Burlington. Mrs Ernest Kasch, also of Anacortes was endorsed for the office of second director of the State Federation of Women’s Clubs which convenes in Seattle in June.
May 7, 1942
Eight Anacortes women, comprising the “Minute Man” corps for Anacortes on next Monday, May 11, will commence a house to house canvas thruout Anacortes seeking pledges from local residents for the purchase of war bonds and stamps during the coming months.
May 1, 1952
Plans for developing Little Cranberry Lake, within the city limits of Anacortes, as a fishing and recreational center were revealed today by water Superintendent T.G. McCrory. Two representatives from the State Game Commission indicated to McCrory that the commission planned to plant trout in Little Cranberry, improve the road into the lake and a swimming beach.
May 2, 1962
Rebuilding is again the goal of members of St. Mary’s Church in Anacortes. The silvered steeple of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, topped by high winds last Friday will probably be replaced, the Rev. Paul Auer said. He said an architect will be asked to prepare plans for a modern, open-type spire to complement the building’s design.
May 4, 1972
Anacortes Chamber of Commerce members, at their meeting Monday, voted to urge hospital commissioners to hold onto the property now declared surplus and to keep it for possible future expansion of the parking lot or other future needs of the hospital itself.
May 5, 1982
If Anacortes decides to seek acquisition of an old sternwheeler steamboat as a historic attraction, it apparently will have competition. Among the communities also expressing an interest in the vessel are Everett and Coupeville. The proposal made last month by Anacortes Museum director Tim Boles to the Anacortes City Council would see the 165-foot “W.T. Preston” obtained from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
May 6, 1992
With the closing of a property deal between the Port of Anacortes and the developers of Ship Harbor, a $110 million condominium and marina development near the state ferry landing in Anacortes may now begin moving forward. Dominion Equity Corp. of Anacortes and Auerback Financial Inc. of Los Angeles closed the deal last week for 27 acres of Port Anacortes Property and another 15 acres from Leeward Development Inc. of Seattle, the project’s original proponents.
