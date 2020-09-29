Sept. 30 ,1920
After much preparation and many invitations extended to our outside neighbors, Anacortes celebrated her first “Rural Day” Saturday Sept.25. … The Rose Theatre was secured and the committee was assisted by Sam Mendelson in arranging the display of farm products which came in from all sections of Skagit, Island and San Juan Counties.
Oct. 2, 1930
The crying need of the Anacortes school system, according to L.O. Swensen state high school inspector, who visited Anacortes Wednesday, is a new high school building. This statement came after Swensen, accompanied by Superintendent A.A. Schoffan of La Conner, and a member of the state board of education, had inspected the city school. … Land has been set aside adjacent to 20th and J streets.
Oct. 3,1940
Seeking to take advantage of the United States Government’s appropriation of $212,600 for a seaplane naval base at Anacortes, the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce Industrial Committee will hold a special meet Friday evening of this week … The announcement allocating the sum of nearly a quarter of a million dollars for a base here, released early this week contained little actual information on any proposed plans for the base.
However it was determined thru reliable sources here this week that the base when built will be located in Fidalgo Bay.
Sept. 28, 1950
Thousands of dead fish littered the Cap Sante waterway beach in vicinity of “Little Chicago” yesterday , attracting hundreds of scavenging sea gulls to the scene.
Polluted water from undetermined origin was held responsible for the condition which was inspected yesterday by several local cannery officials.
Flounders, eels, sole, shiners and herring by the by the thousands have washed up on the shore, one spokesmen said.
Sept. 29, 1960
A plea on behalf of handicapped workers was made today by Christ Nelson, Anacortes Chairman of “Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.”
…Congress, by joint resolution approved Aug. 11,1945, designated the first full week in October of each year to be “National Employ The Physically Handicapped Week”
Oct. 1, 1970
A large construction project is planned for the Anacortes Ship’s Harbor Terminal which serves the San Juan Islands and Sidney, B.C. The Anacortes American learned about the $600,000 project through the cooperation of Anacortes Port Manager Robert Keller, State Rep. Duane Berentson and Capt. A.F ” Spike” Eikum, general manager of Washington State Ferries.
Final design …includes a new loading slip, running parallel northwest of the present loading slip which will allow two ferries to load at one time. Also includes in the project is a passenger overhead ramp to serve both slips so foot passengers can load and unload from the top deck of the ferries.
Oct. 1, 1980
Administrators at Island Hospital have good news and bad news.
The good news is that the hospital is well supplied with physicians — there are 48 doctors on active staff and 38 “courtesy” staff.
The bad news is that there are only 38 beds available to patients.
If each doctor tried to admit one patient, the hospital would be short of space by 48 beds.
…According to Administrator Al Remington, the staff tries to accommodate as many patients as possible, putting some of the less critical in hallways or discharging those who can get by at home.
Oct. 3, 1990
The “cannery buckhouse,” the last standing wooden structure on the Ship Harbor property east of the Washington State Ferry Terminal, is earmarked for destruction.
… There actually were two bunkhouses at the site originally. When the Port began discussing the development of the Ship Harbor property a few years ago, … concern was that the buckhouses should be saved for their “historical ” value. So one structure was spared.
