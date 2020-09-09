Sept. 9, 1920
Cap Sante waterway project is not dead and the city refused to kill it Tuesday night by any action this time and the matter is in form to be brought up another time and pushed through if desired.
Sept. 11, 1930
Frank Brock leads Hobart wiseman by three votes in the race for Skagit County School superintendent. The unofficial returns from all Precincts show Brock 1803 Wiseman 1800.
Sept.12, 1940
Nearly 150 sport fishermen of Anacortes and thruout northwest Washington will be eligible to participate in the finals of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth Annual Salmon Derby which will be held this Sunday, September 15th it was announced this week by the derby committee.
Sept. 7, 1950
Failure of sockeye salmon to show up as expected on Puget Sound is costing this area millions of dollars worth of business, industry spokesmen in this area disclosed yesterday.
“One of the greatest disappointments in the commercial salmon canning industry’s history.”
Sept. 8, 1960
A clothing drive for needy children is being supported in Anacortes by the local Eagles’ Aerie and Auxiliary.
The drive is sponsored by the Christsan Children’s Fund Inc. which contributes particularly to the children of the Southern Appalachians and American Indian Reservation.
Sept. 10, 1970
Commercial fishermen turned out in numbers Saturday at the Anacortes Eagles Hall to protest the presence of the Russian fishing fleet off the coast of Washington.
Sept. 9, 1980
Twenty years of effort by a number of local citizens culminated last Friday in the formal establishment of Padilla Bay Estuarine Sanctuary.
The sanctuary, located on most of the scenic bay’s tidelands east of Anacortes, is a joint project of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Washington State Department of Ecology.
Sept. 12, 1990
The Anacortes Yacht Club just wanted planning commissioners to waive the need for a few parking spot, but AYC member found two public agencies unwilling to approve until the other said “yes.”
