Sept. 25, 1919
The fire department was called out Monday by a small blaze in Earl’s restaurant on Commercial avenue. The fire was put out by use of a chemical extinguisher. The only damage was by smoke covered by insurance. The building is owned by W. V. Wells.
Sept. 26, 1929
J. Adams Puffer, director of the Beacon Boys’ Bureau of Boston, Mass., who will be the principal speaker at the Skagit county institute, will speak at the Kiwanis club luncheon next Thursday afternoon. The Rotary club members will hold their regular luncheon at noon on Wednesday, but many of them are planning to be present at the Kiwanis luncheon on Thursday also.
Dr. Puffer is the author of “Boy and His Gang,” and other nationally-known books dealing with the boy and girl problem.
Sept. 28, 1939
Opponents of a reported plan to form a new national park, known as the Cascade Peak national park, will meet in Mount Vernon Friday night of this week to organize a campaign against the proposal.
Delegations have been pledged from Seattle, Bellingham, Everett and other points in Whatcom, Snohomish and Skagit counties.
Dinner will be served in President hotel at 6:30 o’clock and those interested are invited to attend.
Rueben Youngquist, president of the Skagit chamber of commerce will preside.
G. N. Dalstead, W. V. Wells and William Brook will be representatives from the Anacortes chamber attending the meeting.
Sept. 29, 1949
L. N. Kolste, superintendent of Anacortes schools in conjunction with Dr. William Douglass stated on Wednesday afternoon of this week that unconfirmed reports going around Anacortes that there were several cases of polio here were entirely unfounded.
The superintendent of schools stated that two young girls of the city were in Bellingham under observation to determine whether they had the disease or not. At this time the city health officer stated that there was no indication that either girl has the disease.
Sept. 24, 1959
Everyone in the Anacortes area is invited to attend the gala Friendship Mixer slated Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Central Grade School Auditorium.
The fun, designed to promote friendship between new and old residents, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments and entertainment are planned.
More than 200 dozen cookies will be presented by women of the city’s churches for the mixer.
Sept. 25, 1969
Work on the first phase of the Anacortes Industrial Park in the Urban Renewal area got underway last week. Four construction companies are presently on the site preparing the park entrance.
Widening of R Ave. to four lanes with a meridian, storm sewers, sewer line, water tie-ins and lighting of the entrance are involved in the project with a cost of $347,315.66.
The Commercial Excavating Company of Mount Vernon is digging the storm sewers, laying sewer lines and making water tie-ins at a cost of $130,048.37.
At a cost of $113,448.63 Marine Asphalt Co. of Anacortes is clearing the land, preparing the base for the street, laying the crushed rock and paving the 12 blocks of four lane roadway.
Sept. 26, 1979
Anacortes traffic congestion is bad, and it’s bound to get worse.
That was the consensus of the Anacortes City Council Monday when council members agreed to a city application for a $40,000 federal grant to conduct a traffic study here.
The study will specifically look at the effects an R Avenue underpass off of Highway 20 would have on city traffic patterns.
Further development in the city’s urban renewal area, coupled with continued ferry traffic and Snelson-Anvil operations, prompted city staff to concern about traffic congestion.
The federal government has earmarked the grant funds for cities with traffic problems caused by oil-related industries, such as Snelson Anvil, according to city engineer Dave Ford.
Sept. 27, 1989
A monthly phone bill consistently in the $80 range has inspired an Anacortes woman to organize a petition drive for elimination of long-distance charges on all to most of the rest of Skagit County.
Nancy Stapleton says she needs at least 15,000 signatures for the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission to consider dripping the long-distance charges assessed by GTE Northwest and Contel of the Northwest, Inc.
She need the signatures and phone numbers of at least 51 percent of all GTE and Contel customers in Anacortes, Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley, La Conner, Burlington, Bow, Alger, Conway, Clear Lake and Big Lake.
