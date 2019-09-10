Sept. 14, 1899
The secretary of the Anacortes commercial club is carrying on correspondence with the authorities at Washington relative to the establishment of a sub-port of entry at Anacortes, and also with State Fish Commissioner Little, in an effort to have a state fish hatchery erected on one of the tributaries of the Skagit river.
It will be remembered that under the McGraw administration, the state erected a hatchery at Baker lake, but subsequently the Rogers administration sold the hatchery to the federal government, so that the state does not now have a hatchery on the greatest fish stream and largest river in western Washington, while on the other hand it has hatcheries on many of the streams of lesser importance. It is urged that in as much as Baker lake is the only natural spawning ground on the American side of the international boundary, and the hatchery there will be devoted principally to sockeye spawn, some other tributary of the Skagit might be chosen for the state hatchery.
Sept. 9, 1909
Anacortes is growing fast and the proof is something more tangible than the word of an enthusiastic booster. The average freight and passenger traffic on boats and trains, both incoming and outgoing, is fifty percent greater than it was last year.
“The passenger traffic this summer has been something terrific,” said Mr. Curtis … “Of course, that increase can be largely attributed A.-Y.-P. fair. The people of Anacortes have patronized the fair liberally. It is a good sign that people have been spending money to patronize it with. But not all traffic has been outgoing. Throughout the summer season there has been an average of at least seventy tourists a day visit our city. That adds up several thousand for the season. Those several thousand will tell their friends back east about Anacortes and the result is bound to be the eventual additions to our population by immigration.”
Sept. 11, 1919
The night commercial school requested by some of the young men and women of the city, and particularly by members of Causland Post, was authorized Wednesday evening at a special meeting of the school board called for the purpose. The time for beginning the course and the subjects to be offered will be settled at a meeting of those interested in the school next Tuesday evening at the high school building at 8 o’clock.
… The board urges that all who would be interested in such a course be present at the meeting Tuesday in order that their ideas in regard to subjects and the date of opening the school may be obtained before the faculty lays its plans for carrying on the work. According to those who have requested the school, the courses most desired are commercial subjects such as stenography, typewriting, commercial arithmetic and bookkeeping.
Sept. 11, 1929
At the meeting of the hospital committee at the Elks’ home this (Thursday) afternoon the prospects for a new hospital were looking very bright. The committees who are working on the matter of securing funds for the hospital are very optimistic, and are well pleased with the responses.
Sept. 14, 1939
Fifteen carloads of peas and salmon were moving thru the Port of Anacortes this week, in what was characterized by port manager C O Webb as being an unusually active season of shipping for the Anacortes Port.
Included in the shipments leaving the port were fourteen carloads of salmon and one carload of peas. All shipments were made and being made by Puget Sound Freight Lines.
Sept. 14, 1949
The threatened closure of Whidby (sic) Island Naval air Station means loss of revenue to businesses in this area as well as a fatal weakening of Northwest defenses points out Nordmark.
Chamber of commerce manager John Nordmark disclosed in Monday’s meeting that a very real danger, both to the finances and security of this area, lies in the chance of closure of air station on Whidby Island. The loss of revenue provided by thousands of men and their families would be a serious blow to merchants and businessmen of the area north of Seattle.
Sept. 10, 1959
State Highway Department engineers reported today that the two-week estimate on repair of the Swinomish channel Bridge is still holding.
A crew of about eight men now is working on the scene and may continue throughout the weekend. The workmen must prop the two counter weights (each weighing 135 tons) and the deck before any work on the broken bearing can begin. …
Meanwhile out-of-town refinery works will continue to wish they lived on Fidalgo Island as they travel to their jobs via La Conner.
Sept. 12, 1979
Anacortes’ participation in a county-wide vote on proposed mass transit system was insured by a close-margin vote of city council Monday.
The Anacortes City Council voted four to three to continue to be a part of a November ballot measure that would authorize a three-tenths of a percent additional sales tax to imposed on communities within the county. That tax would partially subsidize the mass transportation system.
