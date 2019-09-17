Sept. 18, 1919
The schooner Fannie Dutard of the Matheson Fisheries Company, arrived Sunday from Behring Sea with a cargo of 120,000 codfish. The vessel is the last of the Anacortes fleet to arrive in port.
Captain Chris Aune, who is in command of the vessel says that the schooner had only the ordinary experiences of a fishing trip, running into lots of rough weather and finding a scarcity of fish. The vessel left port on May 13 and has been gone five months. She will lay at the wharf for some time when she will be either let out in charter or towed into fresh water for the winter months.
Sept. 19, 1929
D. Blout of the southside lost 121 bottles of beer, 12 gallons of mash, and all the paraphernalia for making hootch, when the police raided his place Wednesday and seized the above wet goods. He was fined $250 and costs in the justice court, and given a 60-day jail sentence for the manufacture of beer, and selling it, and then fined again in the police court $50 and costs with a 30-day jail sentence attached. The jail sentences were suspended for the time being.
Sept. 21, 1939
A huge ice cream cone of colored neon lights at the 20th Street Super Creamed Ice Cream store on the South Side is one of the new attractive street displays that have been added in the past few weeks.
Harry Davis, proprietor of the Super Creamed store, recently had the sign installed over the store.
The cone is 6 feet 4 inches in height and three feet wide.
Yellow neon lights play on the cone part and red neon lights (are) on the upper cream part of the sign.
Sept. 22, 1949
Assistant Police Chief Marvin Beebe this week warned Anacortes youngsters who are making a nuisance of themselves with cars and motorcycles in the city.
Beebe stated he had received complaints from residents of apartment houses, hotels and from private residents of youngsters driving cars thru alleys and up and down streets with the cutouts open, together with incessant honking of horns and yelling.
This sort of happening constitutes a nuisance to people living in these various parts of town and must be stopped, said Beebe.
Sept. 17, 1959
The Swinomish channel bridge will open sometime tomorrow. That’s the latest word from the state highway department. “Barring some last-minute hitch, we’ll have the span ready for traffic Friday,” district engineer Paul J. McKay told the American today.
The bridge linking Fidalgo with the mainland went up for routine boat passage Sept. 6 and didn’t come back down. A shaft froze and a six-man crew has been working since to replace it. McKay said the toughest part of the repairs was cutting and burning the old shaft loose. It has been in the span since it opened in 1935.
Sept. 18, 1969
“Anacortes has been undergoing a water shortage that could continue through next year,” said City Manager Earl Diller at the Anacortes City Council meeting last Tuesday night.
A water shortage was defined by City Engineer Bill Gallagher as the lack of surplus water for replenishing the primary water supply at high seasonal peak demands.
Skagit River is at its lowest in a decade and it could be November or December before we’ll have an oversupply of water, Diller stated.
Anacortes required 20-24 million gallons of water a day for domestic and industrial use.
Sept. 19, 1979
There’s good news for some ferry riders this fall. Some fares will actually be going down this Sunday, September 23, when new fall schedules go into effect for Washington State Ferries.
The fares for full-fare auto and driver and for oversized vehicles, which were subject to a 20 percent surcharge during the summer, will return to their regular lower rates September 23.
Sept. 20, 1989
An aging Skagit County ordinance enacted in the aftermath of Woodstock shut down a local outdoor rock concert two days before its scheduled performance earlier this month.
Anacortes resident Thad Ballsmider, who plays drums in the heavy metal group “Kaos,” organized the five-band rock concert at the Circus Drive-In for Saturday, Sept. 2. But Ballsmider said he only found out about the “outdoor public musical entertainments” ordinance the Thursday before the event.
“I didn’t know I needed a permit. Stephanie Wood of the (county) commissioners office said with an outdoor event over 99 people you have to have a permit,” Ballsmider said.
With the help of local attorney Steve Skelton, Ballsmider said he negotiated with the county to allow the concert to take place. But one of the regulations required notice 90 days in advance, and that’s what stopped the show.
