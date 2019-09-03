Sept. 7, 1899
When good packing gravel is easily obtained a satisfactory road can be made by covering the prepared surface with a greater or less depth of this material. Blue meal or hardpan and clean bank gravel when properly mixed and placed, give a surface almost like concrete in hardness. The most excellent gravel for road building stands perpendicular in the bank, compact and ﬁrm and cannot be dislodged except for use by the pick and when it is dislodged falls in great solid chunks. Such material contains just enough cementing properties to enable it to readily pack and consolidate. And when properly placed on the prepared roadbed makes a surface which possesses almost all the qualities of a good stone road. Rounded or water worn gravel should never (be used) for the surfacing of roads, as such gravel remains loose and shifting like materials in a shaken sieve.
Sept. 2, 1909
After a period of idleness dating from the panic at 1907, the cannery of the Anacortes Creamery Co. will resume operations September 15, with a full force of sixty employees . …
W. F. Barth of the Creamery Co. and buyer for the cannery has been looking over orchards on the islands and will now make on extended trip through the fruit districts on the main land. Whole orchards are purchased and the entire pick shipped to Anacortes.
Sept. 4, 1919
The Maryland Cafe was forced to close Saturday and Sunday by the local chapter of the Cook’s and Waiter’s Union, which took the union help away from the restaurant and placed it on the “unfair” list because the proprietor, George Marikanos, had purchased meat of Fry & Company, which employs non-union help.
The trouble arose Thursday evening when the proprietor was found to have received a delivery of meat from the non-union market. The union help was called out of the restaurant and its union card taken away. The place was forced to close the next two days because it was unable to get help.
Sept. 7, 1939
Word from the PWA regional director this week strongly indicated that the city would have to place its water rehabilitation project, a project estimated to cost some $80,000, and which would completely revise the present city system, either with the WPA or find some way of financing the project thru the city, which it was said would be a practical impossibility.
CC Hockley, regional PWA director in the letter to the city this week closed the door on the prospects of the measure going under their jurisdiction, when he stated “that when no appropriations had been made, no allotments could be made.”
Sept. 1, 1949
Between 700 and 800 veterans of World War Two in Anacortes will be interested in the announcement made this week regarding the special G.I. Insurance Dividends for World War Two Veterans. Application forms are now ready this week it is stated in the following story.
Sept. 3, 1959
Guemes island is going to have its own rural postal station starting October 1. …
Anacortes Postmaster Gus Dalstead announced today that … (the station) will be housed in Gilkey’s store on the island. Islanders will be able to buy stamps, mail packages and purchase money orders in addition to mailing their letters at the new station. International money orders will still have to be purchased at the Anacortes Post Office.
Sept. 4, 1969
A request for a temporary injunction against the City of Anacortes and City Manager Earl Diller, Diking District 12 and Contractors Pamco, was dismissed last Thursday in Superior Court.
The defendants, working on the expansion of the Anacortes water system, were named in the suit which charged trespass and asked damages and temporary and permanent injunctions for construction of an Anacortes Water Department pumping station on land belonging to J. Howard Merchants…of Mount Vernon.
Sept. 5, 1979
With one exception, all Anacortes school district employees start back to work today under new contract agreements.
The exception, the district’s secretaries union, is expected to resume contract negotiations “as soon as the secretaries get straightened out with school starting,” according to superintendent of Schools Duane Lowell.
Lowell said the secretaries notified him last week that “they have been so busy getting school open, they’ll check with me when they got the time.”
