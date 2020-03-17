Residents of adult care and independent living centers in Anacortes are being discouraged from coming and going to nonessential events, and visits from family and friends are being severely limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Chandler’s Square Retirement Community Executive Director Blake Olin notified relatives of residents March 14 of strict visitor limitations. Those same restrictions are in place at Cap Sante Court Retirement on 32nd Street and Lighthouse Memory Care on K Avenue, according to Roz Watson, executive vice president of compliance for Milestone Retirement Communities, which owns the three communities.
According to a letter from Olin, the only people allowed into Chandler’s Square are:
• Staff members
• Outside medical personnel, including hospice providers
• Friends or family members who are “essential for an individual’s emotional wellbeing and care”
• Adult Protective Services staff
• State Licensing and survey staff
• Long Term Care ombudsman and deputies (not volunteers)
• Friends or family members visiting during end of life stages
• Vendors delivering medical, food or environmental supplies
Large group activities and outings have been suspended, Olin wrote. Staff members are screened upon arrival for signs of COVID19 symptoms on a daily basis and staff members who may be sick are asked to stay home. Visitors and suppliers are also being screened for risk characteristics, such as recent travel and signs of symptoms.
In addition, Olin wrote, there is an extra emphasis among staff members to wash hands; increase the frequency of disinfecting all surfaces, tools and utensils; increase the monitoring of residents’ health status; confer with healthcare partners and providers.
Chandler’s Square is providing regular updates to residents and families, and encouraging opportunities for residents to connect with families through video and other digital technologies.
“We understand that these restrictions are inconvenient and will likely present challenges for residents, their families and friends,” Olin wrote. He added, “This is a rapidly changing situation, so we are constantly monitoring communications from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, and state departments of public health. We will adjust our operations, as appropriate and/or mandated, in this rapidly changing environment.”
Watson said Milestone’s precautionary measures follow established company protocols but also incorporate rules put in place on March 10 by Gov. Jay Inslee. The governor said those restrictions remain in effect until midnight on April 9, but Watson expects that will change. “COVID-19 is evolving, and I expect that date will evolve as well,” she said.
Similar measures were in place at the other care centers in Anacortes: Cypress Assisted Living (formerly San Juan Assisted Living) and Rosario Assisted Living & Fidalgo Rehabilitation, which are owned by Roe Family Facilities. Messages were left Monday for Ashley Starks, the company’s director of assisted living.
Notices posted at the entrance to Cypress and Rosario Assisted Living stated that all persons will be screened prior to entering the buildings. An additional notice at Rosario Assisted Living asks friends and families “to refrain from visiting their loved ones … If you have a cold and/ or respiratory symptoms, please do not come in to visit, and come back when you are 2 weeks symptom free.”
