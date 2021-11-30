SEATTLE — Three Western Washington men have been sentenced to prison for their part in a fentanyl drug ring that included distribution in Skagit County.
The ring leader, Bradley Woolard, 41, of Arlington, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for his conviction on 28 counts involving conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, illegal gun possession, and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.
Co-defendants, Anthony Pelayo, 34, of Marysville, and Jerome Isham, 40, of Everett, were also sentenced, according the press release.
Pelayo was sentenced to 15 years in prison and a $150,000 fine. Isham received a 10-year prison term. U.S. District Judge John Coughenour also sentenced all three men to five years of supervised release after time served.
They were convicted in August of multiple federal felonies for distributing fentanyl-laced pills made to look like prescription oxycodone in Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties. Fake fentanyl pills have led to numerous overdoses, including some fatal, across the region in recent years.
The three were among 11 defendants charged. Of those, eight pleaded guilty and all but two have been sentenced.
Testimony at trial revealed that in 2015 and 2016, Woolard learned to make homemade pills from information on the dark web and began buying fentanyl and furanyl fentanyl powder from China, as well as a pill press and mixed materials from U.S. websites, according to the release.
Pelayo and Isham were distributors, and Pelayo eventually began manufacturing with Woolard's assistance.
Law enforcement ultimately seized more than $1 million in cash and gold from Woolard’s five-acre compound plus multiple firearms and silencers. In addition to his prison term, he also has been ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.