The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has come under fire for violating the Endangered Species Act by neglecting to protect Southern Resident killer whales and wild Chinook, leading to a lawsuit filed against the agency by the Wild Fish Conservancy.
The lawsuit alleges NOAA’s authorization of the Southeast Alaska Chinook troll fishery has contributed to the endangered status of the killer whale population in Puget Sound and along the U.S. Pacific Coast, as well as that of the wild Chinook population, which serve as the killer whale’s primary prey.
“It is reckless and irresponsible for NOAA to approve this harvest, these salmon don’t belong to Alaska, they belong to Southern resident killer whales, indigenous peoples, and fishing communities down the coast,” Kurt Beardslee, executive director of Wild Fish Conservancy, said in a press release.
There were almost 100 Southern Resident killer whales 25 years ago. That number has fallen to 72, leading to the whales classification as endangered by the U.S. and Canadian governments.
NOAA and killer whale experts have identified that reduced prey availability, specifically Chinook, has been the primary contribution to the species decline.
Sixty days ago, the Wild Fish Conservancy sent a warning letter to NOAA requesting the agency correct its assessment of the Alaskan fishery, acknowledge the failings of their proposed mitigation and implement a plan to address the needs of the whales and salmon put in danger by the fishery, the release said. Over the 60 days, the agency did not revise its assessment of the fishery, a Southern Resident killer whale was reported missing and Alaska announced plans to harvest over 200,000 Chinook off its southeast coast, according to the conservancy.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.