When Kelly Middleton started a Fitbit step challenge at work, she just started to walk each chance she had. Then, an idea struck her: why not walk all the streets in Anacortes?
So that’s just what she did.
Some 874,350 steps later, Middleton can say she has traversed every road in Anacortes city limits — and then some.
Over the 30-day challenge, Middleton ended up walking just about 360 miles, which is over twice the number of miles owned and maintained by the city.
“It was pretty fun,” she said. “You never know what you can do until you try, or you set yourself a goal.”
According to the city’s website, Anacortes owns and maintains 124 miles of road.
Middleton brought a foldable paper map of Anacortes and a marker with her, and as she walked a new area, she would outline her path on the map to mark her progress.
“I think all the streets are pretty walker friendly,” she said. “Even when there’s no sidewalk, there’s a pretty large shoulder.”
She started this project by walking around her neighborhood and then wondered how hard it would be to walk every neighborhood. Map in hand, she set off to a new location each day, sometimes zigging and zagging through Old Town, other days strolling through Skyline.
“If you wake up in the morning and think ‘Oh, I have to walk 10 miles today,’ you’re probably going to stop before you start,” she said. But bringing the map along with her gave a sense of accomplishment each time she met a goal.
Middleton said she was surprised by how easy it turned out to be.
“I think the biggest thing is just to try it,” she said. “If it sounds like too much, just start with 15-minutes, or 20-minutes, or even a mile. It sounds like a lot, but it’s really not. Once you get started you realize how easy it is, and how it’s actually pretty fun.”
She has some advice for others who want to walk all of Anacortes.
“If you’re going to go out for an hour and a half, figure out where you’re going to go to the bathroom,” Middleton said. “I would like to shout out to all of the contractors who have port-a-potties throughout town right now.”
Next up for Middleton? She might try to add walking all of the trails in Anacortes to her list of accomplishments.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.