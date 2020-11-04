Work is beginning at 18th Street and O Avenue on a five-story apartment building and associated parking lot across the street.
The week of Oct. 25, developer Madrona Real Estate Services installed screened fencing around the site of the apartment building, called Fidalgo Flats, and excavation work began on the parking lot across the street. Anacortes Planning Director Don Measamer said Thursday that the developer picked up the permits the previous week.
Fidalgo Flats will be a five-story, 25-unit apartment building. The developer received enough building height to add a fifth story in exchange for 25% of the apartments being 600 square feet, the idea being that smaller will be more affordable and will help meet a need in Anacortes. James Sullivan, asset manager for Madrona Real Estate Services, said in an earlier interview that the 600-square-foot apartments would rent for about $1,200-$1,400.
Sullivan did not respond Thursday or Friday to an email inquiring about the development timeline.
The building height bonus was included in the revised development regulations adopted by the City Council in August 2019, but the Fidalgo Flats proposal sparked an outcry from residents who said the five-story building will be out of scale for the neighborhood of mostly one- and two-story homes. In response, the City Council established a moratorium on applications seeking the height bonus in the R4 zone west of Commercial Avenue. The council expects to have a hearing and vote on a revised regulation by spring.
The parking lot is not part of, but is connected to, the apartment project. Fidalgo Flats residents will have 19 parking spaces on site and 10 spaces at Fidalgo Square Shopping Center, which is also owned by Madrona Real Estate Services. Six spaces for guests of Fidalgo Flats residents will be provided curbside. The new parking lot will have spaces for 18 vehicles and will be used by tenants and customers of the retail center, Sullivan said in an earlier interview.
Madrona Real Estate Services is required to install signage directing pedestrians to use the crosswalk at the intersection to prevent mid-block crossings on foot; provide a trash receptacle to be maintained by Fidalgo Square businesses; and submit a plan for parking lot lighting, landscaping and stormwater management.
Meanwhile, Mod Pizza — which will occupy the former KFC/Taco Bell site at Fidalgo Square — plans to open in April, according to Mod Pizza public relations director Charlotte Wayte. She said the store plans to hire 20-25 individuals; people can apply at https://modpizza.com/join-mod-squad/ or email MODjobs@modpizza.com. The store will be approximately 2,400 square feet and will have a 600-square-foot covered patio for outdoor dining, Wayte said.
