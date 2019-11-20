MADRID (AP) — Andy Murray had been in a similar position before, struggling and needing a big comeback to pull off an important victory.
And like he’s done so many times in his career, he again came through with a big rally, this time to lead Britain to a victory over the Netherlands in his return to the Davis Cup.
Murray defeated Tallon Griekspoor 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Wednesday after trailing 4-1 in the third set and 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker, giving his team a 1-0 lead in the Group E series in the new Davis Cup Finals.
“I’ve found a way to win matches many times in my career when I’ve not been playing well,” Murray said. “You can draw on that a little bit. I came up with some really good defensive shots at the end of the tiebreak and found a way to win.”
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal also led their nations to victory, with Serbia defeating Japan and Spain beating defending champion Croatia. The United States failed to advance despite beating Italy 2-1 after a doubles match that ended past 4 a.m. local time in Madrid, the second latest finish in tennis history.
Sam Querrey and Jack Sock defeated Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 6-4, but it wasn’t enough to send the Americans to the quarterfinals as one of the two-best second-place finishers. Only Lleyton Hewitt’s victory over Marcos Baghdatis at the 2008 Australian Open finished later, past 4:30 a.m. local time.
Murray had not played in the Davis Cup since 2016, when Britain lost to Argentina in the semifinals. In October, the three-time Grand Slam champion won his first title since undergoing hip surgery in January.
GOLF
n NAPLES, Fla. — Mike Whan pulled the LPGA Tour out of a deep hole when he took over as a commissioner nine years ago, and he’s not finished yet.
Whan has signed what the LPGA described only as a long-term contract extension that keeps him in charge as women’s golf tries to expand its exposure through a new television deal being negotiated.
Peter Carfagna, the outgoing chairman of the LPGA board of directors, said Wednesday in announcing the extension that Whan has taken the LPGA Tour “from a struggling sports brand to what it is today — a true powerhouse in women’s sports, equality and opportunity.”
“As my tenure on the LPGA board comes to an end, I could not be leaving this organization in better hands,” he said.
Whan took over in September 2010 for Carolyn Bivens following what amounted to a player mutiny over a heavy-handed style that alienated sponsors right about the time the economy went into a recession.
The LPGA had 24 tournaments that year with total official prize money of $41.4 million, and it had 23 events on the 2011 schedule in Whan’s first year. Only one tournament — the U.S. Women’s Open, run by the USGA — had a purse of $3 million or more.
Now, the LPGA is finishing up a season with 32 official events and $70.2 million in prize money. Five tournaments had a total purse of $3 million or more, and the CME Group Tour Championship has $5 million in prize money, with $1.5 million going to the winner, the richest payoff ever in women’s golf.
BASEBALL
n ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have designated infielder Matt Duffy for assignment and traded pitcher Jose De Leon to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for a player to be named and cash.
The team also announced minor league infielder Curtis Mead was acquired in a trade that sent left-hander Cristopher Sanchez to the Philadelphia Phillies. In addition, five prospects were added to the 40-man roster before Wednesday night’s deadline.
A .282 career hitter, Duffy played just 46 games this year after starting the season on the injured list with left hamstring tightness. It was the third time in the past four seasons he missed significant time because of injuries since being acquired from the San Francisco Giants at the 2016 trade deadline.
De León is a 27-year-old right-hander who made three relief appearances over four stints with the Rays after spending the first half of the 2019 season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Sánchez, 22, split time this year between Class A affiliates Bowling Green and Charlotte and Triple-A Durham.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n BOSTON — Nik Popovic will certainly remember his free throw that gave him 1,000 points in his Boston College career.
His coach and teammates will likely recall the pair from the line that helped BC survive at the end.
Popovic scored 13 points that included his two clutch free throws with 8.2 seconds left and became the 45th player at BC to reach 1,000 points in a 72-68 victory over Eastern Washington on Wednesday night.
Clinging to a one-point lead, BC guard Derryck Thornton missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Popovic jumped to his right, snatching the key rebound.
“That’s just something we do,’’ said Popovic, a 6-foot-11 senior forward. “You have to get ready to make a hustle play.”
His free throws then made it 71-66.
