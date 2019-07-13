ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels put on Tyler Skaggs’ No. 45 jerseys and stood solemnly on the field while his mother, Debbie, delivered a heart-breakingly perfect strike on the first pitch.
The Angels then proceeded to play their heavy hearts out in their first home game since their beloved pitcher’s death.
Two Angels pitchers combined to throw the 11th no-hitter in franchise history, and Mike Trout drove in six runs in a 13-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night — one day before what would have been Skaggs’ 28th birthday.
“Tonight is about him,” injured Angels infielder Zack Cozart said before the game. “We’re going to do what we can to honor him and keep his legacy going.”
Still reeling from the loss of their left-handed starter early last week in Texas, the Angels somehow excelled in every aspect of the game while wearing replicas of Skaggs’ red jersey.
The Angels scored eight runs on seven hits in the first inning alone, with Trout delivering a two-run homer and a two-run double.
Taylor Cole opened with two perfect innings before Félix Peña came on for seven more, allowing only a fifth-inning walk in the performance of his life.
Before the game, Skaggs’ presence was strong in Anaheim.
“He’s still a part of the team, even though he’s not here,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said before the game.
Skaggs’ jersey hung in his untouched locker in the clubhouse, his pristine cleats and gloves ready for a ballgame. The big stereo system in the room’s center was silent because the affable left-hander who controlled the Angels’ musical choices is no longer here.
And on the far wall of the clubhouse, two photos of Skaggs now flank his competitive catchphrase printed in tall letters: “WE’RE NASTY.”
“He’s the life of the team, honestly,” said Cozart, Skaggs’ teammate for the past two seasons. “We’re family in here. We’re around each other all day, every day. You just hurt so much for Tyler’s family. ... It’s so sudden and so tragic. Forty-five will always be in my mind. That’s how it’s always going to be for all of us.”
During a poignant pregame ceremony, both teams lined the basepaths as Skaggs’ family took the mound led by Debbie Skaggs, the longtime softball coach at Santa Monica High School.
Debbie Skaggs threw a brisk strike to Andrew Heaney, Skaggs’ best friend and fellow Angels rotation member.
The game marked the fourth time the Mariners have been no-hit. The other three are:
n April 21, 2012: Phil Humber, Chicago White Sox, 4-0 (perfect game)
n May 14, 1996: Dwight Gooden, N.Y. Yankees, 2-0
n April 11, 1990: Mark Langston (seven innings) and Mike Witt (two innings), California, 1-0
