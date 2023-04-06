Anker - Nebula logos

Anker - Nebula logos

 By Anker Innovations, Hasbro, Nebula

Powered by GaNPrime and Laser Forge, Anker joins forces with Transformers on next level technologies

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand and Nebula, the leading smart projector brand by Anker Innovations, today announced a collaboration with global branded entertainment leader Hasbro to offer consumers three products styled after the Optimus Prime character in the Transformers franchise. 


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.