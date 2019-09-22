On Saturday, Sept. 14, Hospice of the Northwest Foundation held its 18th annual Ports of Call Auction and Gala. With 426 guests and 54 community sponsors, nearly $350,000 was raised in support of expert and dignified end-of-life care in Skagit, San Juan, Island and Snohomish counties, according to a news release.
This year, the Port of Call was transformed into the “Wonderful World of Oz,” held at the Corporate Air Center at the Skagit Regional Airport.
Hospice of the Northwest Foundation has committed to providing more than $600,000 in program funds to Hospice of the Northwest during 2019, according to the release.
The funds help bridge the gap between what the agency is reimbursed through Medicare and other insurance programs, and what it costs to provide hospice care.
Funds also help defray agency costs for clinical education, technology upgrades, complementary therapy, bereavement care, and uncompensated patient care.
Wendy Rohrbacher, executive director of Hospice of the Northwest Foundation, thanked the audience for their part in ensuring that Hospice programs and services continue to meet the needs and expectations of the community.
Rohrbacher said “the expert and dignified care that Hospice of the Northwest provides is made possible through the generous support of our donors, and we are deeply grateful for your support of our mission.”
Rohrbacher also thanked Hospice of the Northwest staff “for the dignified care they provide to our community, families, friends, and neighbors every day.” And she explained that “their teamwork and dedication are unsurpassed.”
