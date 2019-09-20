RENTON — Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is cleared to make his Seahawks debut Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. And receiver David Moore has likewise been given the OK to play for the first time this season.
But as often happens in the NFL, as a few players return a few others hit the injury list, and Seattle could play Sunday without two players who suffered injuries this week in practice — starting right cornerback Tre Flowers and running back Rashaad Penny.
Each was officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game — Flowers with an ankle injury that occurred Thursday and Penny with a hamstring injury that coach Pete Carroll said occurred roughly 20 minutes before he met the media following Friday's practice.
Carroll said both Flowers and Penny would be gametime decisions. Flowers sat out all of practice Friday.
Seattle listed two players as doubtful — cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hamstring) and offensive lineman Ethan Pocic (neck). And along with Penny and Flowers, safety Tedric Thompson (hamstring) was also listed as questionable.
But everyone else is considered good to go, including defensive tackle Poona Ford (calf) and offensive lineman Joey Hunt (ankle) who each missed last week's game.
Also among those expected to play is starting receiver Jaron Brown, who was listed as limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with a toe injury.
For Ansah, Sunday will mark his first game since Dec. 9 when he was with the Detroit Lions. He then went on Injured Reserve to have surgery to repair a torn labrum and that injury was in part why he was still available for the Seahawks to sign in May to a one-year deal with a base value of up to $9 million. The contract includes playing time incentives of $3 million, including $93,750 for every game he is on the active roster.
But more important than money for Ansah is simply being able to resume his career after playing just seven games last season.
"Super excited," Ansah declared himself of getting to play for the Seahawks, as well as teaming with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was acquired in a trade shortly before the season. Signing Ansah and trading for Clowney helped the Seahawks fill what was considered a major need — pass rush — in the wake of the trade of Frank Clark to Kansas City in April.
Ansah was listed as questionable prior to the first two games with a thought he might play each time. But Ansah said he and the team each decided the cautious approach was best to avoid any re-injury that could sideline him again.
"It's a marathon and not a sprint," Ansah said.
Carroll said the extra two weeks of practice may help Ansah to be even readier for his Seahawks debut (and that Seattle won both games without him only helps).
"He's in better shape than sometimes when a guy is just coming back," Carroll said. "We'll be able to get him a bunch of plays here in this game."
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.