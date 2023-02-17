Anthony Preston/A2 Productions Taps Dance Legend Ultra Naté, Angelica Ross and the Who's-Who of LGBTQ+ Influencers for "FIERCE" Song, Motion Music Video and Trans Awareness Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ultra Naté, chart topping Dance/EDM artist joins Angelica Ross (American Horror Story, Pose, Chicago on Broadway), and Mila Jam (Rent) to deliver a stunning vocal performance on the A2 Productions (Anthony Preston/Andre Lindal) (Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, etc.) written and produced dance/pop track "Fierce," released on February 14, 2023 (A2 Productions/Symphonic Distribution) – but that's only part of the story. The accompanying music video features a roll call of the biggest LGTBQ+ influencers, community leaders and allies (inc. Brandy, Kalen Allen, Sarah Kate Ellis, Muni Long, Gabrielle Union and Tina Knowles-Lawson) in a masterpiece visual directed by Frank Gatson (Beyoncé, Rhianna, En Vogue).


