The agreement will enable the two organizations to collaborate on the development of new therapies that can potentially transform the treatment of musculoskeletal disease.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APEX Biologix, a leading regenerative medicine device company that specializes in the development of advanced patient therapies, announced today it has entered into a know-how license agreement with Mayo Clinic to jointly develop new regenerative medicine products. Under the agreement, Mayo Clinic will license its know-how to APEX Biologix, enabling the two organizations to collaborate on the development of new therapies that can potentially transform the treatment of musculoskeletal disease including acute injuries and chronic disease in joints and spine.


