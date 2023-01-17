Apex HCM, a leader in Human Capital Management Technology for over 300 payroll service bureaus serving thousands of businesses, has announced a major milestone with Human Interest, Apex's top-rated* 401(k) partner. Businesses and their employees will be able to save significant time on retirement plan enrollment, contribution process, and compliance tasks via a new software integration. Apex Payroll Service Bureaus can benefit from a reduction in time-consuming enrollment and contribution tasks while ensuring compliance with state mandates. Service Bureau clients can also benefit from access to affordable, customizable, automated retirement benefit plans, no matter the size of their business.

